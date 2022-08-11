Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night.

Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths Station, was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m., at the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

Bryan said when a table space is available at the GBI crime lab in Decatur, Boling’s body will be sent to the for autopsy.

According to the Columbus Police Department, an arrest has been made in shooting. Police said Dorian Reviere, 18, was arrested by the Phenix City Police Department on Aug. 11, 2022, on warrants for Murder and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. He is currently being held in jail in Phenix City.

Although an arrest has been made, anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant T. Hill at (706) 225- 4345 or email at thill@columbusga.org. You can also call the Homicide Unit at (706) 225-3161. You can anonymously provide information on any crime by calling 706-653-3188

