ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area

By Talia Kirkland, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wnv0K_0hDrah0d00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said following last week’s violence that left two people dead, and more than a dozen injured, today the city saw a record in homicides, with 44 murders thus far this year.

During Thursday’s police briefing, officials asked for the public’s help and said they are geared up for the busy weekend ahead.

“We have had 44 homicides so far this year, compared to 38 at this same time last year,” said Commander Richard Ford of the Major Crimes Division.

Commander Ford said that is a 15% increase, andfollowing a deadly weekend, he is urging the public to help officers make more arrests.

Ford addressed Sunday’s quadruple shooting on the North Side that left one dead during the briefing.

“There was an excess of 50 rounds that were fired and there wereseveral people that were out on the street, and we are asking for those people to come forward with any information that they have,” said Ford.

That incident was just one of the many tragedies that happenedover the course of a violent weekend. In total, the city saw five shootingsscattered across Homewood, Stowe, Highland Park, the Hill District and the North Side.

All of this comes just ahead of a busy weekend filled with multiple festivals, a Steelers game, and three major concerts.

“We have taken the extra precaution to make sure we have enoughresources out there to make these events as wonderful as they were a couple of weeks ago,” said Assistant Police Chief Linda Rosato-Barone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Police: Florida preschool teacher accused of repeatedly punching a 4-year-old boy A witness had allegedly caught the incident on cellphone video. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

“Heartbroken”: Local family looking for answers 3 years after Hill District murder

PITTSBURGH — On Aug.15, 2019, 21-year-old Terrance Jones was murdered. “Heartbroken, I don’t know what to say,” said Aletha Gray, Jones’s mother. Aug. 15, 2022, marks three years since 21-year-old Terrance jones was gunned down in an apartment stairwell on Chauncy Drive in the Hill District. According to police, on the night of the shooting there may have been multiple witnesses, but no one has come forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood North, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Stowe, PA
State
Florida State
City
Highland Park, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot in leg in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Allegheny County police are investigating after a woman was shot in Homestead Monday night. Emergency dispatchers were notified of the shooting in the 1200 block of Sarah Street, near McLean Playground, around 10:31 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman who had been shot...
HOMESTEAD, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Shooting#The Major Crimes Division#Steelers
CBS Pittsburgh

Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.So far, no arrests have been made.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after stabbing at Pittsburgh rehab center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an argument between coworkers led to a stabbing at a rehab center in Pittsburgh's Larimer neighborhood.Dispatchers confirmed the stabbing at a rehab center on Frankstown Avenue around noon Monday. Investigators said the victim had a fight with his coworker, who allegedly stabbed him before running. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to his stomach.Police are still investigating. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
96K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy