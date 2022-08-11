Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
Peoria Co. inmate death under investigation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — On August 13, Peoria County Correctional Officers discovered a male detainee unresponsive in his cell with a sheet wrapped around his neck and the sheet tied to an air vent. The Officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures. AMT and Limestone Fire also responded...
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled for Monday. This story will be […]
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
PPD investigating Monday morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Shooting in Peoria Monday morning has left a man seriously injured. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth said officers were called to W. John Gwynn Avenue, near W. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, on a ShotSpotter alert of 5 shots fired about 9:13 a.m. On-scene, PPD was...
Peoria Police investigating armed robbery
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are investigating a late-Sunday morning armed robbery. Police say officers were called to a building near Dries Lane and West Margaret Avenue 11:35 a.m., in the 3000 block of N. Dries Lane. There, investigators believe a male suspect walked into a building, implied he...
2 shot at large gathering in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Two people were shot after gunfire broke out at a large gathering in Champaign early Saturday morning. According to police, it happened around 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Third Street. Shortly after officers arrived, dozens of shots were fired. Two victims were...
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
No injuries reported in basement fire Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a basement fire at a residence near Osage Court and Trails Edge Drive Monday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters saw heavy black smoke coming from the basement when they arrived at the scene. The fire was under control in approximately 16 minutes.
Mid-morning shooting leaves one injured
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth say police were called to the intersection of West John H. Gwynn Junior Avenue and North Sand Street around 9:15 AM Monday, regarding a five-round shotspotter alert.
Overheated hoverboard blamed for Monday evening house fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department said a Monday evening house fire was caused by an overheated hoverboard that had been plugged into a wall outlet in the home. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the basement when fire crews were called to North Osage Court,...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
Missing central Illinois woman found dead in car
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing central Illinois woman. Police say they found Brittany Mitchell, 46, of Normal, dead this week. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday. Aug. 7. The Normal Police Department said they believed she was endangered.
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
$460K in damages; accidental fire inside Peoria business Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Central Illinois business owner is starting off the work week with an estimate of nearly half a million dollars in damages. According to a news release, several agencies responded to a one-story structure fire late Sunday night at 2411 N. Knoxville Ave in Peoria. The call came from an employee around 10:40 p.m.
