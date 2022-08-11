Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Felon Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor in RSM
A 39-year-old felon who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Rancho Santa Margarita pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a neighbor and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Albert Jose Robiatti pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor...
mynewsla.com
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
mynewsla.com
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Assaulting Neighbor Arrested After Standoff in Palm Desert
An hours-long police standoff with an armed man accused of assaulting a neighbor at a Palm Desert apartment building ended with the suspect being arrested, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just after 8 a.m. Saturday at the Desert Oasis Apartments...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Shoot Man Involved in Domestic Dispute Near Compton
A man is hospitalized Tuesday after being shot during a confrontation with deputies in the unincorporated area of Rosewood near Compton. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 12:35 a.m. to 356 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., east of the Harbor (110) Freeway between Figueroa Street and Main regarding a domestic dispute, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Amber Alert Issued Following Alleged Abduction of Riverside Tot
A year-old child was abducted Monday from the Riverside area, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details regarding the possible reason for the kidnapping, or the relationship of the suspect to the toddler, if any.
mynewsla.com
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks
One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Robbery Suspect Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Wound in Westlake Motel
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The...
mynewsla.com
Palm Desert Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaults Neighbor with Firearm
A Palm Desert man was found hiding in his attic Saturday after allegedly assaulting a neighbor with a firearm. Deputies were summoned at 8:09 a.m. to the 77700 block of Country Club Drive, said Riverside County sheriff’s Lt. Chris Willison. “Deputies arrived and discovered the victims had been assaulted...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash
A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Cop to be Tried for Killing Developmentally Disabled Man in Corona Costco
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim’s parents — all of whom were unarmed — must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Two Injured in Early Morning Perris Shooting
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Perris early Sunday morning. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. When they arrived at the location, first responders...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in San Pedro Apartment Shooting
A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an argument inside a San Pedro apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3600 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
mynewsla.com
Robbery Suspect Barricaded in Motel in Westlake Area
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was barricaded Monday in a motel in the Westlake area. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motel was evacuated, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene, police...
