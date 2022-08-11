Read full article on original website
Effort to Recall LA County DA George Gascón Fails
An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n was rejected Monday, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the...
Gascón Recall Supporters Vow to Fight on After Latest Effort Fails
Proponents of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will begin regrouping Tuesday — one day after an effort to put the embattled D.A.’s job status on the November ballot was rejected by the county clerk for a lack of valid petition signatures. On Monday, the...
Investigators Seek Additional Victims of Man Suspected of Abusing Two Girls
Authorities Monday sought additional victims of a 74-year-old man who is suspected of sexually abusing two girls for whom his wife babysat in Hawthorne. Rosendo Medrano was arrested Wednesday on at least five felony counts stemming from the abuse, which allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016 while Medrano was living in Hawthorne with his wife, who was babysitting the two girls, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
LAFD Firefighter Files Second Suit Against City, Alleging Retaliation
A white Los Angeles city firefighter who alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered a backlash and emotional distress in 2017 after complaining that a Black colleague threatened to bomb him has filed a second legal action against the city, maintaining he has been denied promotions and suffered a further backlash for speaking out.
Ex-Cop to be Tried for Killing Developmentally Disabled Man in Corona Costco
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim’s parents — all of whom were unarmed — must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.
Deputies Shoot Man Involved in Domestic Dispute Near Compton
A man is hospitalized Tuesday after being shot during a confrontation with deputies in the unincorporated area of Rosewood near Compton. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 12:35 a.m. to 356 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., east of the Harbor (110) Freeway between Figueroa Street and Main regarding a domestic dispute, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery; Second Suspect Sought
A 21-year-old parolee was in custody Monday in connection with the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, and an accomplice was being sought. Demoryie Watts was arrested in Lancaster on Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery, according to Alba Ibarra...
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks
One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
Amber Alert Issued Following Alleged Abduction of Riverside Tot
A year-old child was abducted Monday from the Riverside area, prompting a statewide Amber Alert to make the public aware of the suspect and the likely vehicle he was driving. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide details regarding the possible reason for the kidnapping, or the relationship of the suspect to the toddler, if any.
LAPD: Robbery Suspect Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Wound in Westlake Motel
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The...
Man Wounded in San Pedro Apartment Shooting
A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an argument inside a San Pedro apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3600 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
