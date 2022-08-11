Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
WBAL Radio
Demand for housing assistance increases as evictions resume
Officials of the United Way of Central Maryland said there is increasing demand for housing assistance, as evictions resume after state and federal eviction moratoriums imposed curing the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last year. Scott Gottbreht, Vice President Housing and Sr. Program Officer United Way of Central Maryland said people...
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
State lawmakers schedule hearing on stolen benefits & SNAP enrollment issues
The hearing is scheduled for September 20 in the Senate Finance Committee. From January 1 through July 31, Maryland families reported losing $344,000 in SNAP & Temporary Cash Assistance to scammers.
fox5dc.com
DC mobile vaccine clinic helps bring essential back-to-school shots to children in the District
WASHINGTON - D.C. students can get their essential back-to-school vaccines at free mobile vaccine clinics that are making the rounds across the District. The Kids Mobile Medical Clinic bus will be available in different areas of D.C. every Tuesday in August and September. The clinics will provide free vaccinations to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Back-to-school immunization requirements, resources across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Back to school is upon us and as parents check off their to-do list of things needed to send their children off, immunizations could find its way to the top of the checklist. Across the country, many families fell behind on required vaccinations during the last few...
Gov. Hogan announces more relief for homebuyers, amidst "inflation crisis"
The state of Maryland is offering more relief to homebuyers - including eliminating up to $50,000 of their student debt - in light of the ongoing "inflation crisis," announced Gov. Larry Hogan today.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers; Over 15,000 Distributed So Far
As we noted back in May, Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. If all appointments are taken, check back on the page in a few days for new events. 4 to 5 events will be hosted every week through October 2022. As more computers are received this summer and fall, we will offer more appointments into 2023. Every person receiving a computer:
'Entire call is under investigation' | DC mayor responds to criticism after 911 delays, infant's death
WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is setting the record straight after her deputy mayor of public safety and justice told reporters the city was "considering asking the fire department to take over dispatch responsibilities” from the Office of Unified Communications. OUC has come under scrutiny for sending crews to the wrong address in the past and when Bowser rehired the agency's former Director Karima Holmes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Under water: Could latest internal dissension at WSSC prompt changes?
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. On its best days, WSSC Water, the largest water and sewer utility in Maryland, seamlessly serves 2 million residents in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.
fox5dc.com
New Loudoun County elementary school wins top recognition for energy efficient design
New Loudoun County elementary school wins top recognition for energy efficient design. A brand new elementary school opening in Loudoun County is raising the roof on solar energy. The Elaine Thompson Elementary School is the first school in Sterling to have solar panels built into its design, providing 40 percent of the school’s power needs.
hyattsvillewire.com
Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms
A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
washingtoninformer.com
Masks Return to PG County Schools
Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29. Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Anacostia firefighter works final shift after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — Firefighter Linwood Armstrong worked his final shift Saturday after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS. The fire department tweeted the news congratulating Armstrong on his retirement. DC Fire and EMS said Armstrong served in Rescue Squad 3 in Anacostia.
NBC Philadelphia
Maryland Filmmakers Returning From Philly Die in Crash on I-95 in Del.
Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car crash on I-95 in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided...
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
COVID-19: Students, Staff In Prince George's County To Be Required To Mask Up For New Year
Students and staff members preparing to return to the classroom in Prince George's County will be required to mask up as the district contends with the latest wave of new COVID-19 cases. District officials announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that they are updating the mask requirements in all schools and...
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
Bay Net
Multiple Lottery Wins In Southern Maryland Including Unclaimed Million Dollar Ticket
Maryland has a new millionaire thanks to a FAST PLAY ticket sold Aug. 9 in Charlotte Hall. Meanwhile, three scratch-off players — one each in Brandywine, Lexington Park and Odenton — claimed $100,000 prizes last week. In all, 58 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more were sold or...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
fox5dc.com
Riverdale Park officials call for Prince George's County to improve stormwater infrastructure
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Officials in Riverdale Park, Maryland are asking for infrastructure changes to stormwater management in Prince George's County to help better protect the area from flooding during heavy rainstorms, a problem the town dealt with twice during this week. In a letter to the Prince George’s County...
Comments / 0