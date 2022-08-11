ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Faber new Texas Motor Speedway GM after Ramage SMI promotion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mark Faber was named general manager of Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday after the promotion of Rob Ramage to a senior vice president role for Speedway Motorsports.

Ramage was named VP of government relations and deputy counsel for Speedway Motorsports, which owns and operates TMS and other NASCAR tracks. He had been in a similar role at Texas since 2013 before becoming the track’s GM last August after the departure of Eddie Gossage.

“Now with a year of experience as a speedway general manager, Rob understands even more about building the community and fan relationships necessary for our success,” said Marcus Smith, SMI’s president and chief executive officer. “In his new role, Rob will not only invest his energy and enthusiasm in what we are doing in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin markets, but also lend his government-relations expertise and legal support to our sports entertainment executives and venues nationwide.”

Faber will join TMS after serving as senior VP of global partnerships at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He spent the last 17 years with AEG, one of the world’s leading sports and live entertainment companies. He was in Las Vegas since 2014 after working for the company in Kansas City from 2005-13. His more than 30 years in the sports industry also includes positions with the Orange Bowl and the Dallas Cowboys.

Gossage, the old-school promoter and showman, stepped down last year from the track that he had overseen since its groundbreaking about 20 miles north of downtown Fort Worth in 1995, two years before the first race. Gossage worked for Speedway Motorsports for 32 years overall.

SMI also owns Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Sonoma Raceway.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Ramage
Person
Mark Faber
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy