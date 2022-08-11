Read full article on original website
Portsmouth, NH Police Handle Large Car Meet Up, Bomb Threat Friday Night
It was a busy Friday night for Portsmouth Police who had to handle a large car meet up and a bomb threat over the course of several hours. The evening began with a car meet up at the Marshall's and Market Basket shopping center on Woodbury Avenue with 600 cars on display and nearly 1,500 people in attendance. Portsmouth Police said they were aware of the meet up which was promoted on social media and worked with the organizer to keep the event safe for participants, the businesses and their employees.
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
Announcement in Harmony Montgomery Case Coming Thursday
The search for Harmony Montgomery, the Manchester girl who has not been seen since 2019, will be updated by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formela Thursday afternoon. Formela will be joined by Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and United States Marshal Enoch F. Willard for the 2 p.m. announcement in Concord. A statement from Formela did not disclose any details about the announcement.
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
Man Vandalizes Portsmouth, NH, Animal Hospital
A man who vandalized a Portsmouth veterinary office Monday night was taken into custody after fighting with police. Portsmouth Police were called to Port City Veterinary Referral Hospital on Commerce Way around 10 p.m. by staff who said a man was punching windows and throwing things. When police arrived the man ran off, and refused an officer's order to stop.
Mauricio Baiense, owner of Medford construction company, indicted for alleged $11 million tax evasion
A federal grand jury indicted a former Quincy man who allegedly participated in a tax fraud scheme which resulted in the loss of approximately $4.4 million, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on Friday. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of conspiracy to defraud the...
Fugitive in Brentwood, NH, Kidnapping Arrested in Maine
The suspect in a brief kidnapping in Brentwood has been taken into custody after over a week on the run. Peter Curtis was arrested Monday morning in Portland after a vehicle pursuit and crash, according to the U.S. Marshal Service. Portland Police officers spotted Curtis sitting in a stolen car. Curtis tried to flee, but instead crashed the vehicle. He was checked at a hospital for injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
MSPCA announces more than 100 animals urgently need homes following law enforcement investigation on area property
BOSTON and Methuen, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 – The MSPCA at Nevins Farm today announced that more than 100 goats urgently need special homes following a law enforcement investigation and seizure in January from a Dighton property. The goats were seized along with an adult mustang and emu. The...
New England’s Unsolved: Who killed US Marine David Cox?
BOSTON — The murder of former US Marine David Cox, in the woods of Medfield, was shocking. In April 1994, a canoeist paddling the Charles River as it wound through a preservation area, spotted a white high top sneaker sticking out of a pile of pine branches. He took his canoe ashore to investigate.
whdh.com
CDC changes guidelines for COVID-19, including in schools
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Centers for Disease Control is peeling back COVID-19 restrictions in community settings, including schools, while continuing to emphasize the importance of vaccination. Many existing COVID mitigation measures, including 6 foot social distancing, contact tracing and quarantining without testing positive have gone by the wayside, as has...
$1,500 Reward Posted for Man Who Kidnapped Brentwood, NH, Woman
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of man who abducted a woman in Brentwood. Peter M. Curtis, 34, is considered armed and dangerous, has been involved with recent high speed pursuits, and has a history of arrests including, assaults, burglaries, drugs, larcenies, and trafficking prison contraband. He has connections to northern Massachusetts and the Portland area.
Recruit Dies on First Day at NH Police Academy
A recruit at the New Hampshire Police Academy died, although it was not during a class or on their property in Concord. The announcement on the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council's Facebook page said the death is being investigated by the State Police Major Crimes Unit. The circumstances of the death and the recruit's identity were not disclosed.
Quaboag School Committee Agenda Lists Former Worcester Superintendent Maureen Binienda as Interim Head
WORCESTER - Former Worcester Public Schools superintendent Maureen Binienda could be the interim superintendent for Quaboag Regional School District for the upcoming school year, according to next week’s Quaboag school committee agenda. The Quaboag school committee will meet Aug. 15 and the agenda lists Binienda as interim superintendent under...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1.
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
Anonymous Patron at Dinnerhorn in Portsmouth, NH, Celebrates With 85-Year-Old
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Life is full of surprises, but none more shocking to a man celebrating his 85th birthday in Portsmouth recently. This story is from a Facebook post...
Store Holdup Becomes Hostage Drama in Hampstead, NH
The robbery of a convenience store turned into a hostage drama in Hampstead early Monday morning. Jose Robles, 39, allegedly held up the Xtra Mart on Emerson Avenue around 2:20 a.m. at gunpoint and left the store in a dark sedan, according to Hampstead Police Deputy Chief Robert Kelley. A short while later, the car was spotted by a patrol officer on Route 111 who pursued it for a short time.
Three-Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Merrimac, Massachusetts, Home
A single family home was heavily damaged by fire in Merrimac on Sunday afternoon. Heavy flames and smoke were reported at the home on Skunk Road around 2:15 p.m. in the 90+ heat and humidity. A second alarm brought firefighters from several surrounding towns as significant water pressure and supply issues hampered firefighting efforts, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher.
The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail
The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
