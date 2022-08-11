ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Abc
myfox28columbus.com

Phil Kelly Returns to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” and his enthusiastic personality, fan favorite Phil Kelly is returning to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News starting Aug. 22. “After months of being away from television, I am excited to rejoin my ABC 6 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
COLUMBUS, OH

