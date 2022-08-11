Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Phil Kelly Returns to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” and his enthusiastic personality, fan favorite Phil Kelly is returning to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News starting Aug. 22. “After months of being away from television, I am excited to rejoin my ABC 6 and...
myfox28columbus.com
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
myfox28columbus.com
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered. The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9. “I was scared at first but then again, I wasn’t...
myfox28columbus.com
Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Knox Pages
Pearl Harbor casualty to have his remains returned to Ohio hometown for Aug. 20 burial
A Navy program is bringing home an Ohio sailor who lost his life in the Pearl Harbor tragedy on Dec. 7, 1941. Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman, born in Lyndon, Ohio and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio, and who gave his life aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack of Dec. 7, 1941, will have his remains buried in Greenfield Cemetery, Greenfield, Ohio, Aug. 20.
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
myfox28columbus.com
Cops & Barbers: Providing kids with school supplies and back-to-school hair cuts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department and the Starfish Assignment are teaming up again this Sunday to host the fifth annual Cops & Barbers event. This year AEP has sponsored the event and 100 pre-registered students will get a new backpack full of school supplies, officials say.
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
myfox28columbus.com
Cops and Barbers sets kids up for successful school year and future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus barber is working to set kids up for a bright future, and he's doing that the way he knows best, giving them a free haircut and school supplies. Robert Cayson, a barber at Fresche, started Cops and Barbers to give back to his...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
myfox28columbus.com
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
WSYX ABC6
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
Comments / 1