ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melville, NY

Henry Schein Announces the Passing of Board Member E. Dianne Rekow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022--

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) announced the passing today of E. Dianne Rekow, DDS, Ph.D., a member of the Company’s Board of Directors since 2014 and a leader in the development of digital dentistry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005737/en/

E. Dianne Rekow, DDS, Ph.D., a member of the Henry Schein Board of Directors since 2014 and a leader in the development of digital dentistry. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dianne was an extraordinary board member and an internationally known authority on aesthetic and restorative dentistry as well as one of the early pioneers in digital dentistry,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. “Dianne’s contributions to the Henry Schein board have been many and impactful, including serving as a member of our Strategic Advisory Committee. We will miss her probing spirit, expertise, and comradery.”

Dr. Rekow was also Professor Emeritus and Fellow at King’s College London, where she served as Executive Dean of its Dental Institute and Professor of Orthodontics from 2012 through 2016. From 2002 to 2012, Dr. Rekow was a Professor of Orthodontics at New York University (NYU), during which time she was Senior Vice Provost of Engineering Technology at NYU and was Provost of Polytechnic Institute of NYU. She was also a Senior Scholar of the Sante Fe Group, a leading think-tank dedicated to improving life through oral health.

Dr. Rekow was an internationally known authority on the performance of new dental materials, capitalizing on her engineering education. Her teams carried out research into the use of bio-engineered tissue to facilitate bone replacement in individuals disfigured by disease or developmental defects. She held a number of patents in the dental field and is the author of, or contributor to, more than one hundred publications. Dr. Rekow’s career also included serving as President of both the International Association for Dental Research and the American Association of Dental Research. In 2012, she was elected to the Faculty of Dental Surgery of the Royal College of Surgeons in the UK.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005737/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Ann Marie Gothard

Vice President, Global Corporate Media Relations

annmarie.gothard@henryschein.com

+1 (631) 390-8169

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH DENTAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES

SOURCE: Henry Schein, Inc.

PUB: 08/11/2022 04:35 PM/DISC: 08/11/2022 04:36 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005737/en

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MedZed Announces the Appointment of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- MedZed, a leader in telehealth-enabled home care for complex patients, today announced the addition of Andrey Ostrovsky, MD, FAAP, to the company’s board of directors. Dr. Ostrovsky is the managing partner at Social Innovation Ventures, where he invests in and advises companies and non-profits dedicated to eliminating health disparities. He has deep experience across health policy, population health, value-based payment, and social determinants of health (SDoH). He has also worked on the front line of the opioid use disorder crisis, operating a series of methadone clinics in Baltimore, Md. He previously served as the chief medical officer for the Center for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005175/en/ Andrey Ostrovsky, MD (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Procore Appoints Steve Davis as President of Product and Technology

CARPINTERIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced the appointment of Steve Davis as president of product and technology. In this role, Davis will lead Procore’s product, design and engineering organizations. Based out of Austin, TX, he will be responsible for driving strategy and execution of Procore’s product offerings, working with more than 13,000 customers to build innovative experiences for the industry. Davis will report to Founder, President and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005036/en/ Procore Appoints Steve Davis as President of Product and Technology (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Dr. Andrea Brault Announced as Chair-Elect of the Emergency Department Practice Management Association (EDPMA)

SAN DIMAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Dr. Andrea Brault was elected to a second term as EDPMA Chairperson, where she will help lead the organization’s Board of Directors. EDPMA is one of the nation’s largest trade associations for professional service providers in emergency medicine. Its members deliver (or directly support) health care for nearly half the 146 million patients visiting U.S. emergency departments each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005704/en/ Andrea Brault, MD, MMM, FACEP (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Beacon Appoints Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Birte von Schwarzenfeld as Senior Vice President, Commercial Solutions. Ms. von Schwarzenfeld joins Beacon in a newly created strategic role where she will be responsible for the Company’s Commercial business serving non-residential roofing customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005033/en/ Birte von Schwarzenfeld, Beacon’s SVP, Commercial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melville, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Allied Motion Appoints Ken May as Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced that Ken May has been named Corporate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role as Allied’s first CTO, he will be responsible for overseeing the global technology and engineering teams including electronics, electromagnetic and mechanical capabilities to ensure the delivery of more complete and advanced system technology to meet the emerging needs of target markets and customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005227/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Mouser Electronics Breaks Ground on Major New Expansion of Global Distribution Center

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is greatly expanding its large global headquarters and distribution center to continue meeting the needs of its flourishing business well into the next decade. The company recently broke ground on a 416,000-square-foot, three-story building that will expand its distribution center, located south of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005729/en/ Mouser has undergone multiple expansions over the last decade and has recently broken ground on a 416,000-square-foot building with an extra 200,000 square feet of mezzanine space, greatly expanding its distribution center. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ePost Global Hires Director of Sales

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Tech enabled, international shipping solutions provider, ePost Global, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Gilbert as Director of Sales. Michael brings over 30 years of experience in logistics and software solutions and will be responsible for growing ePost Global’s presence across ecommerce categories and geographies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005608/en/ Michael Gilbert, Director of Sales, joins ePost Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

InMoment Appoints Experienced Technology Product Leader Sandeep Garg as Chief Product Officer

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™, announced today that Sandeep Garg has joined the company as Chief Product Officer (CPO) to bolster InMoment’s leading product strategy and development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005289/en/ Sandeep Garg, Chief Product Officer, InMoment leadership (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Passing Of Board#Hsic#Dds#King S College London#Dental Institute#New York University#Nyu#Provost Of Polytechnic
The Associated Press

Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Tremendous, a payouts platform enabling businesses to send money to anyone around the world, named Craig Whitmer as Vice President of Sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005200/en/ Tremendous Names Craig Whitmer Vice President of Sales, Veteran Sales Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of Team Building Experience (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

#Founders Connect: Moses Enenwali, CEO & Co-founder of Topship (YC W 2022)

Moses Enenwali is the Co-founder and CEO of Topship, a logistics service provider helping people send items to over 200 cities worldwide. He worked in Africa Courier Express (ACE) and Sendbox, experiences that influenced his decision to build. In this interview, he tells us more about his person, his career trajectory, his experience going through YCombinator and his passion for building with like-minded people, or "animal spirits" as he calls them. Africhange is a safe, secure, and convenient way to send money from Canada to Nigeria & Ghana; and from Nigeria to Canada.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The New Era of COTERIE New York Arrives this September

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Informa Markets Fashion, the global connector of the fashion industry and organizer of COTERIE, PROJECT, SOURCING at MAGIC and MAGIC offers a first look into the new era of COTERIE. The evolution will better unite a larger cross-section of fashion including designers, influencers, stylists, and fashion experts to create new avenues for retailers to discover keystone advanced contemporary brands, as well as new and emerging designers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005738/en/ COTERIE New York returns September 18-20, 2022 with a new look and a renewed mission. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Dentons Compliance Officer Leaves for Sigma7 Startup (1)

Sigma7 has hired former Dentons counsel and global compliance officer Deborah Rimmler as general counsel, as the new risk services startup manages its rapid growth since its May debut. Rimmler advised Dentons global clients on security and privacy matters, and negotiated collaborative agreements with privacy breach notification and compliance control...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laboratories
The Associated Press

Trane Technologies Appoints Dwayne Cowan as President of Thermo King EMEA and Global Marine, Rail and Air Business

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dwayne Cowan has been appointed as president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail, effective August 1. He will report directly to chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, and join the Enterprise Leadership Team as a corporate officer of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005024/en/ Dwayne Cowan, president, Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Unified Business Intelligence Platform Omni Announces Launch and $26.9M in funding

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Business intelligence platform Omni today announced its public launch with $26.9 million in funding, including a $17.5 million Series A led by Redpoint, with participation from First Round and GV. Its $9.4 million Seed was led by First Round and joined by Redpoint, GV, Box Group, Quiet, Scribble and more than 100 angel investors. Founded by executives from Looker and Stitch, Omni is the only BI platform that combines the consistency of a shared data model with the freedom of SQL. The company will deploy the capital to continue building its platform and expand the team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005202/en/ The Omni family | 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Terran Orbital to Participate in Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP ), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries, today announced the company will participate in the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005306/en/ Terran Orbital to Participate in the Baird Newly Public Company Virtual Access Day (Graphic: Terran Orbital Corporation)
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

The Top 6 Healthcare Software Development Companies With the Best Ratings

Healthcare technology refers to any software or IT tools developed to boost hospital and organizational productivity, improve the overall quality of care, and provide better insights into treatments or procedures. The healthcare industry is a $2 trillion giant facing complex challenges like insane costs, thorough regulations, limited access, and physician...
SOFTWARE
WWD

Gucci Names Third ‘Changemakers’ Grant and Scholarship Recipients

Gucci is recognizing and financially supporting 12 organizations and 12 students with its Changemakers Awards. The Italian luxury brand on Friday revealed the third round of recipients for its Gucci North America Changemakers Impact Fund and Scholars Program, including 12 nonprofit recipients that will receive a grant for $50,000 each for a one-year funding cycle and 12 scholarship recipients who will receive an academic scholarship for up to $20,000, as well as mentorship and a six-week-long virtual internship opportunity through Gucci America.
CHARITIES
The Associated Press

Global Traffic Technologies Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 15, 2022-- Global Traffic Technologies (GTT) has named Bryan Wells as Chief Technology Officer. This role is vital to GTT’s commitment to digital transformation and product innovation. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005533/en/ Global Traffic Technologies is pleased to welcome the newest member of its executive leadership team, Chief Technology Officer Bryan Wells. Bryan will align the product and development teams to deliver on GTT’s vision for a connected future in the vehicle-to-everything and Intelligent Transportation Systems markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Stratodesk and Davenport Group Partner to Deliver Enhanced End-to-End IT Solutions to Organizations Nationwide

LEWISBURG, Tenn. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Stratodesk, the EUC endpoint OS innovator, and Davenport Group, a Dell Technologies Titanium Partner providing end-to-end solutions for customers around the country, today announced their partnership. Davenport Group is now included within the Stratodesk Edge channel partner program, which delivers enhanced end-to-end IT solutions to organizations nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005214/en/ Stratodesk helps Davenport Group enhance its strategic focus on the EUC space by making it easy for organizations to self-service with Stratodesk NoTouch OS. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy