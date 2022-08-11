Many of us grew up with sports aspirations. We played sports growing up, watching them, and dreamed one day of being pro athletes. While many of us dream the same dream, very rarely does it come true. It can be a lack of genetics, injuries, lack of athleticism, or maybe not getting noticed by scouts. For one reason or another, we fall short of the athlete dream, but it still doesn't go away. It leads to us wanting our kids to do what we couldn't and it can often lead to wanting to coach our kids. We share our knowledge and live through them, believing if they make it, we will too. While coaching your child is one option to get your sports fix, there are other options out there as well, and you can make money doing so.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO