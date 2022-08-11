Read full article on original website
Related
Adult Shops in Twin Falls
For a town the size of Twin Falls, having multiple adult shops seems like a lot. There is Adam and Eve, Enchantress, Karnation, and even Spencers could be dubbed one. With so many stores closing throughout the last couple of years, not a single adult shop in Twin Falls has closed. Restaurants and stores that have been around Twin for decades are struggling for business, while the adult shops continue to thrive and continue with normal business. There is a reason none of them close. Couples are always looking for a way to spice things up at home, but in a town this size, having so many options seems like a little much. In terms of pricing and variety, it is good for the customer at least.
Is This Twin Falls Home’s Unique Silo Cool or Tacky?
There are cookie-cutter homes in Twin Falls and there are completely custom and unique houses in Twin Falls. We love variety in architecture, but is it possible to go too far in an attempt to be different and memorable?. Check Out The Twin Falls ‘Silo House’. The Preserve is...
8 Ways to Spend Your New Free Time with School Starting in Twin Falls
School is starting for many in Twin Falls this week, and while for some parents it brings tears to their eyes watching their children go up another grade, for many they are rejoicing that their sanity, alone time, and peace and quiet have returned. It does take a day or two to get used to the silence, but most parents that work from home or stay home are thrilled to see their kids go back to school. It may be boring for a short time, but the extra time allows you to get so much more done. With all this new free time, how should you take advantage of it? Here are some ways to spend your morning and early afternoons with an empty house.
kmvt
City of Twin Falls and Jerome County come together to give ‘Broken Bridge’ a facelift
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Commonly called the ‘Broken Bridge’, a walking path across the snake river at Auger Falls Park will soon be getting a facelift, the city announced last week. For years, the city has been planning to reconstruct the bridge, but after collecting grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don’t Hesitate: Why You Need to Apply for These Jobs in Twin Falls Today
Many of us grew up with sports aspirations. We played sports growing up, watching them, and dreamed one day of being pro athletes. While many of us dream the same dream, very rarely does it come true. It can be a lack of genetics, injuries, lack of athleticism, or maybe not getting noticed by scouts. For one reason or another, we fall short of the athlete dream, but it still doesn't go away. It leads to us wanting our kids to do what we couldn't and it can often lead to wanting to coach our kids. We share our knowledge and live through them, believing if they make it, we will too. While coaching your child is one option to get your sports fix, there are other options out there as well, and you can make money doing so.
Old Mining Site North Of Twin Falls An Epic Off-Road Adventure
Idaho all-terrain-vehicle owners have probably spent the better part of the summer blazing through trails surrounded by beautiful backcountry with friends and family. For Magic Valley enthusiasts, there are miles and miles of trails to tear up two-and-a-half hours north of Twin Falls that also offer quite the history lesson in 1800s Gem State mining, and access to the site is open to the public.
Friendly Reminder To Stop For School Buses As Magic Valley Classes Start
Schools have started in some areas around the Magic Valley and other schools are gearing up. That means be on the lookout for more children and more school buses. There have been issues in the past where people are not stopping for school buses when their red lights are on. Don't be that guy.
8 Events for the Final Weekend of Summer Vacation in Twin Falls
School starts next week for many in the area, and this weekend marks the final weekend of summer vacation for all those children. Summer has flown by and soon the weather will begin to cool off, we hope. This is one final weekend to enjoy summer 2022 before it is too late. Just like there has been all summer, this weekend will be packed full of events to enjoy the closing days, as well as to help you get prepared before school begins. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Evening of Music and Worship Tonight at Twin Falls City Park
Like many of us, you might be struggling right now. Inflation is real, money is tight, and tensions are high. How might it lift your spirit to enjoy an evening of music, fellowship, and worship?. There's a free event Friday, August 12 2022 at Twin Falls City Park that's just...
Where to do Your Back to School Shopping in Twin Falls at One Location
While it may seem like it began last week, summer is already coming to an end, and many kids in the area will be starting school back up next week. It is coming quick and time for back to school shopping will run out quick. While many will run to the big corporate stores, there might be a better option if you wait until this weekend. There is a one-stop shop this Saturday to get much of the back-to-school shopping done, as well as a great way to support local vendors in the area.
Why Idaho is Seeing All Time High in Resignations Across the State
The cost of living continues to rise, and jobs are in high demand. All across Twin Falls, Idaho, and the country, many businesses have 'help wanted' signs in their windows. For those that have jobs, the frustrations are real. Many of us are overworked, tired, underpaid, and feel underappreciated. The frustration grows with time, and after so long you feel like quitting. Patience does not last as long as it use to and bosses are finding themselves with holes to fill when workers decide to act on this frustration and decide to quit. Resignations are happening daily across the country, but in Idaho, they seem to be at an alarmingly high rate.
How to Watch the Live Video Feed of The Shoshone Falls
In 2014, a camera was installed overlooking the Snake River Canyon and the Shoshone Falls. The City of Twin Falls installed the camera with a live video feed streaming to their website so residents and visitors could check the water flows from their homes. The live video isn’t embeddable, so you have to visit the Shoshone Falls video site to see it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Find Your Next Best Friend For Free At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a clear shelter event where you can adopt your next best friend for free. And there are so many to choose from there is no doubt you will find your next best friend. The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Clear The Shelter Event. The...
Explore Two-Million-Year-Old, 300′ Deep Crater West Of Twin Falls
For enthusiasts of Idaho history and the outdoors, there is a volcanic crater located just over an hour's drive west of Twin Falls where visitors can hike down into it and even handle volcanic rocks that cooled more than two million years ago. Crater Rings is a natural landmark that...
Twin Falls Yearly Lights And Laser Show Returning With A Twist
For the 5th year the Lights and Lasers Show is returning, but this year, some things are a little different. We are super excited about the changes. The event is a ton of fun each year. Lights And Lasers 2022 Remix. Lights and Lasers have been part of the Twin...
What Would You Do? Losing an Item You Bought in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do if you went to the grocery store, bought an item, got home, and realized you forgot it? Do you go back and get it? Do you just chalk up the loss and let it go? Do you go buy the same item at a closer store? Do you call the store and see if it is still there? Do you get on Facebook and rant about it? There are multiple options and all of us have been in this situation or will be at some point in time but what do you do when it happens to you?
KPVI Newschannel 6
76-year-old man found after being locked in Declo park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently when...
Cassia County Searching for Missing Senior
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Cassia County Sheriff's office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing senior. Sunday the Cassia County Sheriff's office posted to social media Sunday night they were trying to locate Graydon Jensen who was last seen in the Declo area around 7 p.m. Saturday. He is driving a 2012 Ford Escape. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 208-878-2251, ext. 1.
Ernest Hemingway’s Gun A Popular Bar Item North Of Twin Falls
For Idaho fans of beloved writer Ernest Miller Hemingway (1899-1961), the next time you're traveling through the Sun Valley area you have to make a point to stop at a saloon that is still operating and was a favorite watering hole of the nature-loving author. Ernest Hemingway fit right in...
Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western
Do you love games? Do you love eating delicious, warm spaghetti? If you enjoy one or both of these, there is an event taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend that is tailored-made for you. It is called the Stricker Ranch Spaghetti Western and it is taking place this Saturday, August 13 from 6:30 PM until 8:30 PM at Rock Creek Station and the Stricker Homesite, located at 3715 E 3200 N in Hansen. Tickets to the event are $30 per person or $50 per couple. Don't hesitate as there are only 50 spots available. The meal at the event will consist of spaghetti, cooked by Martha Roberts, as well as garlic bread and salad. Before and after dinner they will be playing a game that is a combination of 'Clue' meets 'Amazing Race.' There will be slight physical stages and mental puzzles as you eliminate suspects at each station before determining a person, a place, and a weapon in who committed the crime. It is a unique event that also gives back and raises money for a good cause.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0