Libby Wagner’s prized pig Jimmy Dean sampled his first, and last, snow cone on Sunday afternoon. The 290-pound Reserve Grand Champion Hampshire swine was getting his final kisses and spoiled with treats by Wagner following the livestock auction. Jimmy Dean, or Deanie Beanie as Libby sometimes affectionately called him, wasn’t going home after the final day of the Boulder County Fair. He was going to market to be processed into chops and bacon.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO