Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

NHPR
Even in 'bull's-eye' New England region for Lyme, disease often flies under radar
This story is shared by partners in the Granite States News Collaborative. It was first published in The Keene Sentinel. Mary Ann Kristiansen knew something was wrong. After two deer-tick bites last fall, she developed rashes that flared to four inches in diameter, a signal her body was reacting to a pernicious invader.
Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders
The Attorney General’s Office is not alone in voicing concerns this month with Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s plans to close its labor and delivery services due to cost. Its concerns relate to their 2020 merger agreement with HCA Healthcare to keep those services in place for at least five years. Health care and community leaders are […] The post Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
University of New Hampshire is Getting Over $8 Million From the United States Government
First the Granite State received over $4 Million from The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. Now it's time for the University of New Hampshire to receive its check. To be exact, it's $8,355,789 and the reason UNH is getting this gigantic chunk of multi-million dollar change is because of the FEMA Public Assistance grant. It's a reimbursement for contracting to provide almost 70,000 COVID-19 tests between August and November 2020.
WMUR.com
New training program planned to attract paraprofessionals to New Hampshire schools
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — As students prepare to head back to school, several districts in New Hampshire are still looking to hire more help for their classrooms because of a statewide shortage of paraprofessionals. In an attempt to help address the shortage, the New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering...
WMUR.com
Poll shows issue of abortion may motivate New Hampshire voters in fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows the issue of abortion is motivating likely voters in New Hampshire. The poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters shows that when asked for their personal position on abortion, 71% identified as pro-choice, 25% described themselves as pro-life and 3% were unsure.
WCAX
New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen praises CHIPS act
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is praising a bill that boosts the domestic chip-making industry that was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Part of the CHIPS and Science Act directs funding for the production of semiconductors in the United States. Semiconductors are a vital component for almost every electronic device we use.
NHPR
How one N.H. nonprofit is working to get more women’s perspectives into history class
Kelsie Eckert’s love for women’s history came late, after she had been teaching high school social studies in New Hampshire for years. Then, on a trip to the National Museum of American History, Eckert picked up the book “America’s Women” by Gail Collins. “I realized...
7 New COVID-19 Deaths, Outbreaks By Facility Name: Weekly Report
Concord, NH – On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 1,499 new positive COVID-19 test results between Thursday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 10. For the previous week, DHHS announce 7 additional death(s) related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies...
WMUR.com
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
Massachusetts ranked best state in America to live in
BOSTON — Massachusetts is the best state in America to live in, according to a new report. In compiling its report on 2022′s Best States to Live in, the personal-finance website WalletHub says it compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of livability, including housing costs, income growth, education rate, and quality of hospitals.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
WMUR.com
Poll shows emerging GOP frontrunners in New Hampshire's 1st District, open race in 2nd
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new poll from the St. Anselm College Survey Center shows two candidates breaking away from the pack in the Republican primary to take on U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District, while the Republican primary in the 2nd District remains up for grabs.
Has It Ever Snowed In August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you will see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or...
The Best Places You Can Get a North Shore-Style Roast Beef in New Hampshire
If you grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you are probably pretty passionate about your roast beef. Whether you loved Land n Sea, Bill and Bob's, or Nick's or Kelly's, North Shore kids know how they like their roast beef, and it's probably a three way. Thanks to a very informational article by a guy who takes roast beef sandwiches a little too seriously, I learned three way means that it comes with American Cheese, James River BBQ sauce, and of course, Cain's Extra heavy mayonnaise.
nbcboston.com
Falling Airplane Part Nearly Kills Officer at Maine State Capitol
An airplane part fell out of the sky and crashed to the ground just outside of the Maine State Capitol building last week, narrowly missing a police officer, officials said Monday. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what caused the 6 to 7 lb. part to fall, according to Maine's...
NHPR
New Haven cannabis business sues Connecticut over social equity rejection
CannaHealth, a medical cannabis certification company in New Haven, filed a lawsuit last week against the state Department of Consumer Protection and its Social Equity Council that oversees the rollout of Connecticut's legalized adult-use recreational cannabis industry. The company offers disadvantaged communities education about medical marijuana and legal access through...
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Merrimac, Massachusetts, to Close After 75 Years
I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA is closing after 75 years of serving the North Shore. Opening in 1947, Skip's is a staple on the Seacoast, Route 110, and the...
NHPR
Drawing on memories from Mexico, two friends bring Banda to New Hampshire audiences
Marvin Hernandez and Xavier Saavedra spent their teenage years listening to music from the northern region of Mexico. Now, at almost 50 years old, they share that same music with communities in New Hampshire through their band Arrazadores de la Sierra, named after other popular bands in their home country.
