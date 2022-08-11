Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Officials: Los Angeles County Ocean Lifeguard Dies While on `Active Duty’
A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Public Help Sought To Identify Patient At LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to identify a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center who was brought to the facility by ambulance from downtown Los Angeles. The woman was found Wednesday in the area of Seventh Street and Standford Avenue, and has been hospitalized with no ability to identify herself since, said Cesar Robles, a social worker at the hospital.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Cop to be Tried for Killing Developmentally Disabled Man in Corona Costco
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim’s parents — all of whom were unarmed — must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash
A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks
One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff’s station were called at 9:45 a.m. Friday to...
RELATED PEOPLE
mynewsla.com
One Man Killed, One Wounded in Northridge Shooting
A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the 17900 block of Schoenborn Street on a report of shots fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Daniel Flores,...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
mynewsla.com
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Person Is Killed in Corona Crash
At least one person was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the 71 Freeway in Corona. The crash was reported at 2:27 a.m. on the northbound 71 north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One vehicle was reported blocking the No. 2 lane...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 405 Freeway in Irvine
A person was killed Saturday in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Irvine, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound freeway at Jeffrey Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the location...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred Monday in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Traffic was routed...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing South LA Street
A man believed to be in his 50s was killed early Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at 2:58 a.m. on Broadway at 101st Street, according to Officer Matthew Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
mynewsla.com
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Fire Burns Eastvale Home, Sends Firefighter to the Hospital
A firefighter was injured battling a blaze that burned a two-story home in Eastvale Sunday. Fire crews responded to the call at about 12:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cobble Creek Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Heavy smoke and flames were reported from the single-family home...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery; Second Suspect Sought
A 21-year-old parolee was in custody Monday in connection with the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, and an accomplice was being sought. Demoryie Watts was arrested in Lancaster on Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery, according to Alba Ibarra...
Comments / 0