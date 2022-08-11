Read full article on original website
Russell Nery
Russell R. Nery, age 61, of Sheboygan Falls, died on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He had been declining in health for the past few years. Russ was born in Sheboygan on September 16, 1960. He leaves behind his sister, Kathy Schafer, a brother, Tracy (Maura) Nery, a niece Evelyn Nery, a nephew Dylan Nery, cousins Richard & Charis Nery and an Uncle Raymond (Jennifer) Nery. As well as other relatives & many friends. Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Joyce (Wibben) Nery, grandparents, John and Marie Wibben, and Russell and Hilda Nery, and an Uncle & Aunt, Richard and Peggy Nery. In accordance with Russell’s wishes there will be no service and a cremation will take place. Burial will be in the family plot at the Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed ate www.reinboldfh.com.
Marian Kanzelberger
Marian “Rebel” Kanzelberger, age 97 of Manitowoc, WI, peacefully fell asleep on Wednesday, August 10th,. 2022. Marian was born on July 30th, 1925, in Benton Harbor, MI, to the late James and Fotine. (Eliopoulos) Passiales. She was a graduate of Austin High in Chicago, IL and then furthered...
Paul Veenendaal
On August 9, 2022 Paul J. Veenendaal left his life on earth and entered into his eternal home where he met his. Lord and Savior. On February 14, 1931 Paul was born to Walter and Arlie (Dulmes) Veenendaal. in Sheboygan Falls where he grew up going to the First Reformed...
Sheboygan Falls Man Airlifted To Froedert After Late-Night Rollover Crash
Cedar Grove, Wis. (WHBL) – A 21 year old Sheboygan Falls man is in Froedert Hospital after a single vehicle rollover crash at Highway 32 and Smies Road Near Cedar Grove late Monday night. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the Joint Dispatch Center received the 911 call around...
Fire Destroys Home, Garage In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 7th and Michigan in The City of Sheboygan Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 5pm, and one person was inside the home at the time. The victim reported hearing an explosion, then seeing an orange ball of light, and quickly escaped from the second floor as the fire spread from the garage to the rear of the building, and then engulfed both structures.
Red Cross Offers Incentives for Donations
While nearly two-thirds of Americans could donate blood if they wanted to, only around 3 in 100 actually do – and that’s a problem. Because saving lives requires more than that. The demand for blood is highest at this time of year, and the Red Cross is asking...
