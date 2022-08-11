Authorities Monday sought additional victims of a 74-year-old man who is suspected of sexually abusing two girls for whom his wife babysat in Hawthorne. Rosendo Medrano was arrested Wednesday on at least five felony counts stemming from the abuse, which allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016 while Medrano was living in Hawthorne with his wife, who was babysitting the two girls, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

HAWTHORNE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO