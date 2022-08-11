Read full article on original website
Gascón Recall Supporters Vow to Fight on After Latest Effort Fails
Proponents of recalling Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón will begin regrouping Tuesday — one day after an effort to put the embattled D.A.’s job status on the November ballot was rejected by the county clerk for a lack of valid petition signatures. On Monday, the...
Prosecutor: Driver’s mental health deteriorated before crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles was suffering from worsening mental health problems and had been involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment, prosecutors said Monday while seeking to deny her pretrial release. Nicole...
Effort to Recall LA County DA George Gascón Fails
An effort to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n was rejected Monday, with the county clerk’s office announcing that organizers submitted only 520,050 valid petition signatures, well short of the required 566,857. Organizers of the recall submitted a total of 715,833 petition signatures to the...
Ex-Cop to be Tried for Killing Developmentally Disabled Man in Corona Costco
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fatally shot a developmentally disabled man during a confrontation in a Corona Costco, as well as critically wounded the victim’s parents — all of whom were unarmed — must stand trial on voluntary manslaughter and other charges, a judge ruled Monday.
Investigators Seek Additional Victims of Man Suspected of Abusing Two Girls
Authorities Monday sought additional victims of a 74-year-old man who is suspected of sexually abusing two girls for whom his wife babysat in Hawthorne. Rosendo Medrano was arrested Wednesday on at least five felony counts stemming from the abuse, which allegedly occurred between 2012 and 2016 while Medrano was living in Hawthorne with his wife, who was babysitting the two girls, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Felon Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor in RSM
A 39-year-old felon who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Rancho Santa Margarita pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a neighbor and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Albert Jose Robiatti pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor...
Judge Denies Costco’s Bid for TRO Against Signature Solicitors
A judge Monday denied Costco Wholesale Corp.’s request for a temporary restraining order against a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. Van Nuys Superior Court Judge Virginia...
Riverside Man Admits Supplying College Student with Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A 23-year-old Riverside man who supplied a lethal dose of fentanyl to a young Temecula woman home from college pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, prompting a judge to remand the defendant into custody and schedule a sentencing hearing. Brandon Michael McDowell admitted the federal charge...
Man Shot By Norco Store Owner Makes First Court Appearance
A man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store but was shot by the owner made his initial court appearance Monday after recovering from his wound. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was allegedly involved with the holdup at the store with three other suspects when he was shot in the left arm. It happened last month at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Deputies Shoot Man Involved in Domestic Dispute Near Compton
A man is hospitalized Tuesday after being shot during a confrontation with deputies in the unincorporated area of Rosewood near Compton. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 12:35 a.m. to 356 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., east of the Harbor (110) Freeway between Figueroa Street and Main regarding a domestic dispute, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Murder Suspect Wanted in LA Killed By Deputies in Victorville
A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
Petition To Reopen Vacant St. Vincent Hospital Reaches 1,000 Signatures
A petition started by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell calling for the shuttered St. Vincent Medical Center to be reopened as an acute care center for people experiencing homelessness surpassed 1,000 signatures Monday. The vacant, 381-bed hospital is owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who O’Farrell called “the richest...
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks
One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery; Second Suspect Sought
A 21-year-old parolee was in custody Monday in connection with the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, and an accomplice was being sought. Demoryie Watts was arrested in Lancaster on Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery, according to Alba Ibarra...
Third suspect arrested in police officer killing
DOWNEY - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what District Attorney George Gascón called a botched robbery attempt in Downey, police announced. Gerardo Magallanes, 18, of San Pedro was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion...
LAPD: Robbery Suspect Dead of Apparent Self-Inflicted Wound in Westlake Motel
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The...
Windsor Hills crash: Driver in deadly crash had allegedly been involuntary committed several times
LOS ANGELES - The driver charged with murder for a deadly crash in Windsor Hills earlier this month allegedly has a history of mental health troubles dating back years, which includes multiple involuntary commitments to mental health facilities, according to court documents. Nicole Linton, a 37-year-old nurse from Texas, is...
Man Wounded in San Pedro Apartment Shooting
A man was hospitalized after he was shot during an argument inside a San Pedro apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment in the 3600 block of South Pacific Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
