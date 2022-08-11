Read full article on original website
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Tennessee McDonald’s employee calls police after migrants begin panhandling during stop on way to East Coast
A Tennessee McDonald’s employee said she called police after a bus of migrants headed to the East Coast from Texas pulled into a Chattanooga neighborhood for a pit stop and some migrants began panhandling. "I had to get the police to remove them from the premises, which they turn...
Texas police department defends Kyle Rittenhouse selfie amid online backlash: 'Not how our country works'
A Texas small-town police department refused to apologize for a selfie one of its officers snapped with Kyle Rittenhouse amid a slew of online criticism, noting how the now 19-year-old was acquitted by a jury of his peers in the August 2020 shooting of three demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin. "Make...
‘Homicide Hunter' star Joe Kenda recalls ‘extreme’ murder of soldier: ‘Who are we looking for here, Dracula?’
Former police detective Joe Kenda vividly remembers being called to the witness stand in a Colorado Springs courtroom to revisit a 1987 murder that remained unsolved for more than three decades. The star of Investigation Discovery’s (ID) "Homicide Hunter" testified at the 2021 trial of Michael Whyte, a suburban Denver...
FBI forensic report concludes Alec Baldwin pulled trigger on 'Rust' set: report
A new discovery has been made in the fatal "Rust" shooting involving Alec Baldwin. According to ABC News, which obtained a copy of the FBI's forensic report, the gun used on the New Mexico movie set could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled. The FBI conducted an...
Los Angeles deputy DA: Gascón is creating a 'ticking time bomb' by releasing murderers back on the streets
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says that George Gascón's "blanket policy" of releasing inmates who were convicted of crimes such as murder as a juvenile is creating a "ticking time bomb," and says his "days are still numbered" after the recall campaign suffered a major blow on Monday.
Better Call Saul? Conservatives irked Albuquerque honored fictional ‘Breaking Bad’ drug dealers
"Better Call Saul" wraps up after six seasons Monday night, ending the long run of the "Breaking Bad" universe about the Albuquerque’s cartel-fueled drug ring and the underbelly of New Mexico’s most populated city – a plot that is a little too close to home for some residents.
‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeks treatment for ‘complex, mental health issues,’ apologizes for behavior
Actor Ezra Miller is speaking out about their past behavior, after a series of arrests and abuse allegations over the last several months. "The Flash" star, who identifies as non-binary, announced they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues." "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I...
