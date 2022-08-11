ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Cazzu? The Argentinian rapper who stole Christian Nodal’s heart

By Shirley Gómez
Christian Nodal and Argentine singer, Cazzu are going strong! The pair, who began making headlines in June when they were captured holding hands while walking in the streets of Antigua, Guatemala, are one of the Hispanic couples awakening interest.

Although Nodal has millions of fans, critical acclaim, and success and has won three Latin Grammy Awards, a Lo Nuestro Award, two Billboard Latin Music Awards, and a Latin American Music Award, Cazzu is a star in her own right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11s3sH_0hDrY9hg00 @cazzu

Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli , better known as Cazzu, is originally from Jujuy, Argentina. At 28 years old, she is five years older than Christian Nodal, born n Sonora, Mexico.

After studying graphic design, in 2017, Cazzu switched gears to making music, releasing her first project, Maldade$. With that, she opened the door to the music industry, and the following year, she was featured on the remix of “Loca” alongside Khea, Duki, and Bad Bunny .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ktXx_0hDrY9hg00 GettyImages
Cazzu performs onstage during the Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y Su Musica Show on May 09, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.

In 2019, she released her first studio album, Error 93, going on to open for Bad Bunny during his three shows at Luna Park, Buenos Aires. In 2020, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys.

In 2021, she joined forces with Natti Natasha, Farina, and La Duraca , in “Las Nenas,” an unapologetic track about women empowerment.

In May 2022, she released her second studio album, Nena Trampa.

