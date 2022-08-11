ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

3-Year-Old Missouri Girl Dies After Found in Hot Vehicle

CARTHAGE, MO. (AP) — A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
US News and World Report

FBI: Company Bilked Government After Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The...
BAY COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

Flash Flood Watch Posted for Parts of Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A flash flood watch was in effect Sunday for inland Southern California a day after seven hikers were rescued when they were trapped by rising waters following downpours in mountains east of Los Angeles. One of the wettest summer monsoon seasons has brought drenching...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy