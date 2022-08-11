Crash shuts down I-77 near Ripley

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Part of I-77 is shut down south of Fairplain due to a crash.

The Ripley Fire Department said that the crash involved a semi-truck and two other vehicles and that the interstate will be closed for about an hour.

No injuries have been reported, and DOH will assist with cleanup.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

