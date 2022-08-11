Read full article on original website
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storm chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of us will remain on the dry side this week. There is a chance of scattered showers & storms but it will not be a washout. Those scattered chances of showers & thunderstorms will be with us for most of the week. None of the chances look to be total washouts. As a matter of fact, most of you will go through the next few days without any rain.
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
Western Hills excited for fresh start after 2-8 season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After finishing with just two wins for the second straight season, Western Hills is ready for a fresh start. The Wolverines went 2-8 last season and 2-5 in the COVID-shortened season in 2020. In Wan’Dale Robinson’s final season with Western Hills in 2018, they won seven...
WATCH | Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
“We just wanted to try to do something to bring a little love back into the place.”. WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief. On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims.
Gas leak at Georgetown Toyota
Kentucky National Guard rescues in eastern Ky. LexArts said more Horse Mania horses were vandalized. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery. Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT. Burglar steals safe from longtime Lexington bakery.
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
Several Arby’s restaurants in central Ky. raising money for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you eat at Arby’s in Lexington or Winchester Monday, all the sales will be going toward eastern Kentucky flood relief efforts. The Arby’s drive-thru line continued to grow throughout the day. The people said there was no better way to spend their day than to help eastern Kentucky.
Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
Franklin County knocking on the door of first state title in football
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County has been knocking on the door of its first state championship in football. Eddie James and his Flyers lost in the state semifinals last season and soared all the way to the state title game in 2020 before losing a heartbreaker to Boyle County. This fall, they are trying to put that success in the rearview mirror and focus on getting back to the title game.
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning. Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the “paint two” area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas.
UK’s record freshman class begins moving in
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Class of 2026 started move-in week Monday. Thousands of fresh new Wildcats moved into their dorms and spent their first day on campus. Students we spoke with say they’re excited to take their next step and start some new challenges.
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a serious crash that happened early Monday morning. Officers say a man was hit by a car just before 6 a.m. They say he was walking outside the cross walk when a car traveling inbound on North Broadway hit him. The victim has...
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
City leaders in Lexington working to reduce gun violence amongst young people
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite two shootings over the weekend, one in which a 19-year-old was killed, the other an 18-year-old was arrested, One Lexington leaders do say gun violence impacting youth and young adults is actually down from last year. And in some areas, by a significant amount. “Socialization...
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus. Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying...
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
Man set to be sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is set to be sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. Prosecutors are recommending that Larry Walters serve 20 years in prison. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
