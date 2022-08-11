ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

WSAZ

Shooting sends woman to the hospital

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Car crashes over embankment nearly missing Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, nearly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Crime & Safety
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Mudslide closes part of roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
WSAZ

OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash

MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
MIDDLEPORT, OH
Public Safety
WSAZ

Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

