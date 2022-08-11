Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Shooting sends woman to the hospital
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews responded late Monday afternoon to a shooting in Elkview, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Elk River Road. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to an area...
WSAZ
Car crashes over embankment nearly missing Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston police responded to an accident Tuesday morning after a car crashed over an embankment, nearly missing the Kanawha River. Officers on scene said the driver was traveling east on Kanawha Boulevard when they lost control. The car then went over the embankment and stopped on...
Deputies investigating after car hits pedestrian in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a person was hit by a car near the Go Mart on West Main Street in St. Albans. One person was transported for injuries, dispatchers say. Responders included Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County Ambulance. Dispatchers say that Kanawha County deputies […]
No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting
UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot […]
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
WSAZ
Sheriff: Man taken to hospital after being beaten with a baseball bat
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in the hospital after he was attacked Sunday afternoon. A 911 call came in around 3:20 p.m. saying a pedestrian had been hit in the 200 block of West Main Street, but the sheriff’s office says witnesses told deputies a man was attacked by at least two other men, and hit with a baseball bat.
Metro News
City of Huntington officials hopeful following bid letting on Hal Greer Blvd project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A major renovation project to Huntington’s Hal Greer Boulevard is one step closer following the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) accepting bids on the plan in the past week. The DOH announced the project, which stretches from Washington Boulevard to Third Avenue in Huntington,...
WSAZ
Mudslide closes part of roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mudslide Monday night closed part of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. in the 800 block. It was unknown how long the roadway would be closed in that area. Heavy rain Monday...
Driver who allegedly injured 5 people at W.Va. fair charged with DUI
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The driver who allegedly hit five people at the Mason County Fair is now being charged for driving under the influence, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Five people hit by car near fairgrounds in W.Va. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, Christopher L. Sturgeon, 40, allegedly lost control of […]
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal motorcycle crash
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Meigs County Saturday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Hobson Road in Middleport. They say they found a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle went off the left side of the road and...
wchstv.com
'This is the worst I've ever seen,' Eastern Kanawha County resident says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even after the unusually heavy rain, more than 6 inches in spots, ended, runoff continued to cut a destructive path in Eastern Kanawha County along Hughes Creek and other small streams that feed into the Kanawha River. Homes flooded, roadway surfaces were peeled, and bridges...
WSAZ
Flash flooding in Sissonville, parts of Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Flash flooding early Monday morning is causing problems in Kanawha Co. and Putnam Co. Those counties remain under a flash flood warning. Metro 911 says there is high water on multiple roads in various parts of Kanawha County. Rt. 21 is flooded in the 2900 block...
WSAZ
Fayette Co. rainfall floods homes, washes away bridges and roads
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced that Fayette County and Kanawha County are under a State of Emergency. Fayette County got pounded early Monday morning by floodwaters. People who live along Cannelton Hollow Road say the road sometimes floods, but this was the worst they have seen.
WSAZ
More than 100 Campbells Creek households report flooding damage
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday marked a tiring day for residents of Campbells Creek, with many reporting they were awakened by rain around 4:30 a.m. and had to be on the move the whole day. New and longtime residents of the area shared the sentiment that the overnight flooding...
WV man sentenced to 18 years for possessing 907 grams of meth
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for possessing and intending to sell methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analog. According to court records, Joseph Ira Patterson, III, 38, admitted he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington in March 2021 and again in April […]
WSAZ
State of Emergency declared for Kanawha, Fayette counties due to flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties due to flooding following excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday evening into Monday morning. More than 100 homes, bridges and roads throughout the counties have been damaged by flood water. The...
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
WSAZ
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
Metro News
Flood damages home of Hughes Creek woman and new husband
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — An eastern Kanawha County woman says she’s happy to be alive after flood waters damaged her home that she just moved into with her new husband. Brooksanna McGary, who lives along Hughes Creek, just got married three weeks ago and was ready to start her new life, but Monday’s storm stalled those plans for now.
Metro News
Residents along Kanawha River tributaries cleanup after flash flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Residents of the Upper Kanawha Valley are trying to dry out this morning after a terrifying night. Those living in hollows stemming from U.S. Route 60 were awakened in the middle the night to water rising in the nearby creeks and creeping toward their property. Some had to be removed from their homes in a boat.
