ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastern.edu

Northeastern team has plan to keep arboretum green during historic drought

Northeastern team has plan to keep arboretum green during historic drought. More than half of the contiguous United States is experiencing drought conditions, as a dryer and hotter summer than usual blasts the country. New England, and Massachusetts in particular, has been subject to lower than usual rainfall for the past six months, causing conditions to deteriorate across much of the commonwealth.
BOSTON, MA
northeastern.edu

Urban Planning and Policy

The Master of Science in Urban Planning and Policy trains students to work as urban planners in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. The curriculum provides a solid foundation in planning and policy while allowing students to develop substantial expertise in one of four focus areas: Urban Design and Physical Planning; Urban Analytics; Urban Sustainability and Resilience; and Urban Development Policy and Planning.
BOSTON, MA
northeastern.edu

Players’ international experience provides boost for Northeastern women’s soccer team

Players’ international experience provides boost for Northeastern women’s soccer team. It happened quickly. Sabrina Araujo-Elorza was a high school senior in suburban Miami when she was invited last winter to try out for the Venezuelan national team. She made her whirlwind international debut last month at the Copa América women’s soccer tournament in Colombia.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy