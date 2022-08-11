ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Madison, St. Clair counties after massive warehouse fire

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton

Plans were unveiled Monday afternoon for a $21 million investment in downtown Alton. John Simmons of AltonWorks said the Wedge Innovation Center will be located in the former Wedge Bank, built in 1904. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined with local dignitaries at the ceremony. Pritzker announced $3 million is coming from...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Murder investigations in St. Clair County

A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
BELLEVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
County
Saint Clair County, IL
Madison County, IL
Government
Saint Clair County, IL
Government
County
Madison County, IL
City
Madison, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Marion, Clinton, Fayette, and Clay County all now at high level for COVID transmission

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was on the rise in Marion County for the week ending on Thursday keeping the county in the high category for community transmission. There were 140 new cases reported, up 37 percent from the prior week. There were three new hospitalizations. The preliminary seven-day rate of infection is 376 per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide average of 208 per 100,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Proclamation#Interco
WCIA

Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
FOX2now.com

Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash

ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WCIA

Coroner identifies man killed by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KMOV

Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97ZOK

This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois

Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

County looking for election judges

The Madison County Clerk is looking for more election judges for the fall election and beyond. There were not many problems during the June Primary, but they were shorthanded. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says becoming a judge is a fairly easy process and there is training involved. She tells the Big Z...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Metro Community Church Issues Warning About Possible Scam In Area

EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville has released information about incidents shared with local police departments of several reported instances of persons associated with the church receiving texts from someone impersonating Lead Pastor Seth Conerly. "The texts ask that a gift card be purchased and sent to Seth for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy