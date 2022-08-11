Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Madison, St. Clair counties after massive warehouse fire

Read full article on original website
KMOV
Metro East cities among those to receive grant money through Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) - Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have announced $106 million in capital grants to rebuild 50 communities across the State of Illinois Monday. The Rebuild Illinois and Main Streets Capital program also offered an additional $109 million in matching grant...
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
advantagenews.com
Governor Pritzker brings $3 million check for Wedge Innovation Center in Alton
Plans were unveiled Monday afternoon for a $21 million investment in downtown Alton. John Simmons of AltonWorks said the Wedge Innovation Center will be located in the former Wedge Bank, built in 1904. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined with local dignitaries at the ceremony. Pritzker announced $3 million is coming from...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
Lowe’s donates 250 buckets of cleaning supplies to East St. Louis flood victims
Lowe's donated 250 buckets of cleaning supplies Friday to help support East St. Louis flood victims.
Funds Available To Illinois Locals For Essential Service Help
Most Americans are expecting a rebate check from their state. Illinois is one of the states which will make million available to residents. This benefit goes to a select group of people. But there are other ways for locals to gain from state help.
Clean-up begins after warehouse fire in Madison, Illinois
The smoke from a recycling warehouse in Madison, Illinois still lingers Friday after it caught on fire earlier this week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion, Clinton, Fayette, and Clay County all now at high level for COVID transmission
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was on the rise in Marion County for the week ending on Thursday keeping the county in the high category for community transmission. There were 140 new cases reported, up 37 percent from the prior week. There were three new hospitalizations. The preliminary seven-day rate of infection is 376 per 100,000 people, compared to the statewide average of 208 per 100,000 people.
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
KMOV
Man walking in middle of Highway 79 in St. Charles County hit by car, killed
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A man walking in the middle of Highway 79 was hit by a car and killed near O’Fallon, Mo. Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Highway 79 near Vomund Road. Dylan E. Krenek, 23, was walking in the middle of the road when a 1997 GMC Jimmy going southbound hit him.
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis man charged in Carondelet neighborhood double homicide
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged over the weekend in a double homicide Friday in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood. Qwanzell Watkins, 23, of the 5500 block of South 37th Street, was charged Saturday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.
FOX2now.com
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash
ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
Op-Ed: Illinois retiree: Amendment 1 could cost me my home
When Deb Cohorst reached retirement age, she didn’t expect to face possibly leaving the rural town she’s loved for close to 40 years. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s tax hikes have not helped. “I have lived in Illinois for almost 40 years. My husband was born and raised here...
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Man shot after confronting would-be vehicle thieves in south St. Louis
A man was shot early Sunday morning in south St. Louis while he tried to confront two people who tried to steal from his vehicle.
KMOV
Man shot multiple times, killed behind gas station in South City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed behind a gas station in South City Monday afternoon, police say. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Conoco on S. Broadway. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and was found unconscious, not breathing. The suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Sedan, traveling north on California, according to authorities.
This Ark Airbnb is an Easy Day Trip from Missouri & Illinois
Ever wanted to sleep in a building that resembles Noah's Ark? You can and it's an easy day trip from pretty much anywhere in Missouri or Illinois. Of the thousands of Airbnb's I've seen, this might be the most unique of them all. It's an ark that's really a home and it's located in the northern part of Tennessee in Springfield which is basically just to the east of Clarksville. This place has become so famous, it was even featured in an article in Southern Living.
advantagenews.com
County looking for election judges
The Madison County Clerk is looking for more election judges for the fall election and beyond. There were not many problems during the June Primary, but they were shorthanded. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says becoming a judge is a fairly easy process and there is training involved. She tells the Big Z...
edglentoday.com
Metro Community Church Issues Warning About Possible Scam In Area
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro Community Church in Edwardsville has released information about incidents shared with local police departments of several reported instances of persons associated with the church receiving texts from someone impersonating Lead Pastor Seth Conerly. "The texts ask that a gift card be purchased and sent to Seth for...
