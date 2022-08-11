Read full article on original website
Laredo College holds presidential investiture ceremony for Dr. Ramirez
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a moment of teary eyes and childhood memories as Dr. Minita Ramirez was officially welcomed to Laredo College. Laredo College held an investiture ceremony to officially welcome Dr. Minita Ramirez and everyone in Laredo took part in the celebration. Educators from all across the...
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
WBCA to announce 2023 Mr. South Texas
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While the WBCA festivities are still months away, organizers already working on next year’s celebration. The WBCA will reveal who will be next year’s Mr. South Texas. Since 1952, the WBCA has honored a person for their contributions to the growth and development of...
Tracking COVID-19 in Laredo’s wastewater
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Your feces can tell you a lot about your health such as if you have digestive issues or infections. The distributing factoid is the reason why the federal government is now detecting viruses through stool. It’s a program that is being used in Laredo. Whatever...
UISD cancels classes due to rain; will resume on Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The rainy conditions caused chaos for thousands of Laredo students who were hoping to get to school on time. The slippery roads and flooded streets forced one school district to make some changes. United ISD announced a delayed start time and eventually ended up cancelling classes...
Calmer Hot Sticky Weather This Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The tropical disturbance that brought excessive rains to our area will move away tonight, leaving us in a hot sticky airmass for the next several days. Lifted air by daytime heating will not be very buoyant to rise to form tall rain clouds beginning Tuesday. I will watch the radars just in case, but am not expecting much to materialize. Temperatures with some sunshine will rise high into the 90′s.
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
Laredo Fire rescues several people from flooded streets
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was called out to rescue several people stranded in flooded streets on Sunday night and Monday morning. According to a spokesperson from the fire department, the rescues happened on the following streets:. Sara Road, I-35 north bound by the railroad overpass between...
Rainy days and Mondays
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of wishing and waiting for the rain Mother Nature has finally blessed us with her presence!. On Sunday, we saw intermittent rainfall that lasted well into the evening hours. On Monday morning, the rain started to pick up and even caused heavy flooding all...
Mexican Drought Spurs a South Texas Water Crisis
This story is a collaboration between The Texas Observer and Inside Climate News. Northern Mexico’s water crisis is spilling into Texas, drying out the two bi-national reservoirs of the Rio Grande, on which millions of people and a billion dollars in agriculture rely. One reservoir, Lake Falcon, is just...
School closures and delays.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Update: After a morning of heavy rain, the United Independent School District (UISD) announced that it would cancel classes for the day and will pick things back up on Tuesday. Meanwhile, LISD says it will continue to have classes as scheduled. Harmony schools announced a delayed...
City of Laredo officials address flooding issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-needed rain caught many by surprise. The large amounts of rainfall in the last 24 hours have caused some streets in the Gateway City to flood but this isn’t the fist time these streets are closed due to weather conditions. The heavy rain caused...
Police close streets due to flooding
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to report flooding in several streets around Laredo as of Monday. As rain continues to fall across the city, the following road closures are still in effect:. 1. Mann Rd. and San Dario. 2. Jacaman Rd. 3. Springfield and Mann Rd.
City of Laredo officials to discuss severe flooding
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials will meet to discuss the severe flooding around town. The City of Laredo activated its emergency center this morning due to the heavy rains and flooding in the area. The emergency center is located at the Laredo Fire Department administration building on...
Rain causes damage in east Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heavy rain is wreaking havoc in Laredo and some residents are reporting damages. People who live in eats Laredo say they are feeling the effects of the heavy rain. One of our viewers who lives off Highway 359 in the San Enrique neighborhood says a...
Power outage reported in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - AEP is reporting an outage in west Laredo that is affecting residents as well as the college campus. According to AEP a total of 472 customers in west Laredo are affected. If you have any business to take care of at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh...
Single-vehicle rollover reported on Highway 359
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A single-vehicle rollover is reported on the intersection on HWY 359 and HWY 83 Monday morning. The Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the accident shortly after 7 in the morning. Those involved were ambulatory on scene and refused treatment or transport. For more headlines. click...
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a crime against a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jose Manuel Barbosa indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The 48-year-old is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, weights about 190 pounds...
