numberfire.com
Nick Fortes starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Fortes for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Max Kepler starting for Minnesota Monday
The Minnesota Twins listed Max Kepler as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Kepler will bat eighth and cover right field in Monday's game while Jake Cave takes a seat. Kepler is projected to score 9 fantasy points in tonight's game according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project Davis for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Giants to induct seven into Ring of Honor on September 26
Running backs Joe Morris, Rodney Hampton, and Ottis Anderson and defensive lineman Leonard Marshall are among the six players and one staffer who will be enshrined by the team at halftime of their game against Dallas.
NFL・
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project La Stella for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Ji-Man Choi in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Choi is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Choi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bubba Thompson in center field for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Thompson will man center field after Leody Tavares was left on the bench in Texas. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Bo Bichette sitting for Toronto on Sunday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bichette will move to the bench on Sunday with Whit Merrifield starting at second base. Merrifield will bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Merrifield for 7.0...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini hitting sixth for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is starting in Saturday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Mancini will operate in left field after Aledmys Diaz was rested versus Oakland's left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Mancini to score 11.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,100.
numberfire.com
Yadiel Hernandez sitting for Washington on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Hernandez will move to the bench on Sunday with Alex Call starting in left field. Call will bat first versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. numberFire's models project Call for...
numberfire.com
David Peralta in Sunday's lineup for Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Peralta is getting the nod in left field, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Peralta for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Sean Murphy starting at catcher for A's Monday
The Oakland Athletics listed Sean Murphy as their starting catcher for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Murphy will bat third in the A's rotation and take over at catcher from Stephen Vogt, who is not in the lineup for Monday's contest. Murphy has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and...
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Saturday lineup
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Reynolds is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Reynolds for 1.0 hts, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
Royals' MJ Melendez scratched on Sunday, Nate Eaton to start
Kansas City Royals catcher MJ Melendez has been scratched from Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Melendez has been scratched from Sunday's clash with the Dodgers. Nate Eaton will start in right field and bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and Los Angeles. numberFire's models project Eaton for 5.8...
numberfire.com
Houston's Martin Maldonado catching on Saturday night
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's game against Oakland Athletics. Maldonado will take over catching responsibilities after Christian Vazquez was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Santana is getting the nod at designated htiter, batting fifth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.5...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Tony Wolters catching for Dodgers on Sunday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Tony Wolters is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Wolters will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Brady Singer and the Royals. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Wolters for 7.5...
