ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Bond left at $1 million in assault on officer

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago

A judge on Thursday left in force the $1 million bond on which Enfield police had been holding a man described by a police officer as “a person of interest related to a suspicious death,” and the man remained in custody today.

The officer, Jacob Ryan, approached the man, John Wayne Narducci, Wednesday on a walking path by the Connecticut River in Suffield while investigating the death of Christopher Kennedy, 55, whose body was found in the gazebo on the Enfield Town Green before down Wednesday, police have said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Search of lawyer’s apartment was about errant gunshot

GLASTONBURY — Police searched lawyer Wesley S. Spears’ apartment in July after his next-door neighbor discovered a bullet and bullet hole in a closet that the manager of the apartment complex believes shares a wall with Spears’ apartment, according to a police affidavit made public Monday in Manchester Superior Court.
MANCHESTER, CT
fox61.com

Hartford man sentenced to 7 years for carjacking offense

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man was sentenced on Monday to seven years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after committing a carjacking in 2018. According to prosecutors, at around 11:00 p.m. on July 26, 2018, Arno Smith, now aged 60, approached a woman sitting...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Assault report leads to underground gambling house arrests

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A report about an assault led police to uncover an illegal gambling house in Terryville. David Stern, 31, of Thomaston, and Christopher Tourville, 33, of Barkhamsted both face charges. Police said they responded to an address on South Main Street around 1:35 a.m. back on May...
THOMASTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Suffield, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Suffield, CT
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Hartford police investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting on Park Street in Hartford Monday night. Hartford police officers responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street on a Shot Spotter Activation, police said. While police officers were at the crime scene, a gunshot victim arrived at a hospital in the local […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck woman accused of burglary, biting officer

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman was arrested after burglarizing a home while intoxicated and biting an officer, police said. The Naugatuck Police Department responded to a home on Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday for a possible burglary and later discovered a suspect who had fled the scene on foot. The suspect, later […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

New Britain man pleads guilty in violent robbery in Southington

SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from a violent robbery in Southington. Karon Grimes, 20, of 29 Liberty St., New Britain, took a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court. During the hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Submariner pleads not guilty to killing wife with hammer

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A 23-year-old Navy submariner has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his wife with a hammer and set their house on fire in an attempt to kill their infant son. Petty Officer 2nd Class George Dodson II waived his right to a probable...
NEW LONDON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut River#Police#Violent Crime
WTNH.com

New Haven police seize guns at multiple locations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Department continues its efforts to get illegal guns off the streets. Four guns were seized in multiple locations across the city on Saturday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. It was a joint effort between the department’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man accused of abusing children facing additional charges

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A Naugatuck man who was previously accused of forcing a child to sleep in a closet and drink hot sauce has been charged with additional cruelty to persons charges. Naugatuck Police charged Kevin Grant with intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree reckless endangerment related to […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Suspects in 2 separate Waterbury murders appear in court

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– The two men accused of two separate homicides in Waterbury over the weekend appeared in court on Monday. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the […]
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
AGAWAM, MA
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Hospitalized After Serious Crash In Shelton

State police are seeking witnesses to a serious injury Fairfield County crash that left a man and woman hospitalized. The crash took place around 8:20 p.m., Monday, Aug. 15 in Shelton. According to state police, a Toyota RAV4 was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 southbound...
SHELTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
299
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy