Bond left at $1 million in assault on officer

A judge on Thursday left in force the $1 million bond on which Enfield police had been holding a man described by a police officer as “a person of interest related to a suspicious death,” and the man remained in custody today.

The officer, Jacob Ryan, approached the man, John Wayne Narducci, Wednesday on a walking path by the Connecticut River in Suffield while investigating the death of Christopher Kennedy, 55, whose body was found in the gazebo on the Enfield Town Green before down Wednesday, police have said.