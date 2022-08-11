Read full article on original website
Anticipated burger joint debuts and more Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of Fort Worth dining news includes some cool openings that have been in the works for a while, plus a few tasty new dishes and an enticing new beer. Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:. Jon's Grille is the much-anticipated burgers & BBQ restaurant opening in...
Fort Worth's buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th gets new Dallas owner
Buzzy Crockett Row at West 7th, the mixed-use center west of downtown Fort Worth, has a new boss. According to a release, the five-block, mixed-use, urban village at 816 Foch St. was acquired by Younger Partner Investments, a Dallas-based company who bought it from previous owner The Carlyle Group; JLL represented the seller.
First H-E-B in Tarrant County tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B supermarket chain opening first location in Tarrant County. In the biggest news...
Girl Scouts unveil radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Fort Worth
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
Make a splash in Grand Prairie with swimming, shopping, and more
In the heart of North Texas, just minutes from the DFW International Airport, Grand Prairie is a hub for family-friendly attractions and live music — think Lone Star Park, Ripley's Believe it or Not!, and The Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie — along with shopping, nightlife, and more.
Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan to receive Lone Star Film Festival's highest honor at 2022 gala
Yellowstone and 1883 may have gotten snubbed by the Emmys, but creator Taylor Sheridan will receive one of Fort Worth's biggest creative awards in his hometown this fall. Sheridan will be the 2022 Larry McMurtry Award recipient at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala, taking place November 11 at Hotel Drover.
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into North Texas for holidays
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Dallas on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to capture the...
6 Fort Worth-area bars serving drinks with the trendy fruit of summer 2022
One big trend for summer drinking in Dallas-Fort Worth has been the incorporation of watermelon as a flavor. Watermelon is a perennial summer classic for sure, but in 2022, it seems like everyone's doing some kind of watermelon cocktail, from high-end bars to funky shot joints. What's especially refreshing about...
These are the 12 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
It's a big weekend around Fort Worth, with the most notable events being both typical and atypical. There will be two local theater productions (one at a much-larger venue than usual), a video game championship taking place in an arena, a couple of well-known comedians, an appearance by a legendary country singer, and the long-awaited return of a huge pop star, among others.
3 North Texas cities unlock honors among America's best places to live
It's no wonder so many people are moving to "boomtowns" McKinney and Denton. A new ranking from Livability, whose research generates lists of the best places to live, work, and visit, puts both North Cities among the country’s 100 most livable small and midsize cities. McKinney comes in at...
Denton parlays its cool college cred into a hip spot north of Dallas
As the home to University of North Texas, Texas Women’s University, and a segment of the North Central Texas College, Denton is the quintessential eclectic and cool college town. Naturally, this attracts visitors making the road trip to tour campuses and visit students, but even if you aren't doing...
Restaurant news sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Don't read this roundup of Fort Worth restaurant news on an empty stomach....
Eagles fly back into town with Hotel California tour extension in Fort Worth
Just when you thought that the legendary rock band Eagles was done playing shows in Dallas-Fort Worth on their current Hotel California tour, they've extended it yet again, announcing a date at Dickies Arena on Friday, November 25. The seemingly never-ending tour, which started in 2019, has featured four concerts...
3 new outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum grace an entrance to downtown Fort Worth
One of the corridors into downtown Fort Worth has gotten a little more artful. Three outdoor sculptures from the Modern Art Museum's permanent collection went on view along West 7th Street beginning Monday, August 8, and will remain there indefinitely. According to a release, the Modern has partnered with the...
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Fort Worth this week
Heat things up even more this week with some smoking events. There’ll be a spicy beer launch at a local brewery, and a “fire and smoke” pop-up dinner. Cool the palate with rosés for days at a rosé wine tasting, then indulge in a chocolate and wine pairing.
From bluebonnets to polka, celebrate big in festival-friendly Ennis
Deemed the “Official Bluebonnet City,” Ennis is blanketed in the blue blooms every spring — it’s one of the first things you’ll notice when you drive into town. But if you miss prime wildflower season, there’s still plenty to love about this destination that’s only about 30 minutes south of Dallas.
Apartment rents surge at double-digit pace across Dallas-Fort Worth, new report says
As summer vacations end and college semesters start, August is always a busy month for renters moving into apartments. This month, those unlocking doors to new digs across Dallas-Fort Worth are being greeted by some especially unwelcome sticker shock. According to Zumper's new Dallas-Fort Worth rent report, the price of...
Turkey leg craze hits Fort Worth with new restaurant Turkey Den
A foodstuff that has made diners go mad with glee now has its own outpost in Fort Worth. Called Turkey Den, it's a new restaurant that opened in early July on the east side of Fort Worth at 1201 Oakland St., where it's serving stuffed smoked turkey legs, along with fried seafood and Cajun food.
The Chicks add Dallas-Fort Worth to October concert tour with 2 shows in Irving
The biggest-selling U.S. female band of all time is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth: The Chicks are making their triumphant return to their home state of Texas this fall, with five new October dates for their critically acclaimed return to the road with The Chicks Tour. The trio will perform one...
Dog-centric apartments fetch top spot in this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Apartment community opens in Grapevine with extra love for the dogs. A new...
