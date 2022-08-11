ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Assisted living facility in Darke County gets over $600K from USDA

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnCub_0hDrUcRu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding $3.6 million in grants to Ohio health care facilities – including one in the Miami Valley.

USDA Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced Thursday the grants to 10 rural health care organization to help expand critical services.

Credit union makes $1K donation for revitalization project, concert series

Brethren Retirement Community in Darke County will receive $630,592 to recover lost revenue due to the pandemic. The facility in Greenville, Ohio provides nursing care, assisted living, independent living, rehabilitation, enhanced memory care, respite care, winter stays and home care, according to the release.

Facilities in the following counties are also getting grants: Adams, Washington, Putnam, Allen and Hancock, Ashtabula, Clermont, Monroe, Holmes and Lorain counties.

“Access to sustainable health care is critical for the health and safety of Ohioans” McCracken said. “Today’s announcement ensures that communities and medical providers have the funding and equipment necessary to provide the highest-quality health care that is essential for the well-being of the residents living in rural Ohio.”

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

USDA said more awardees of the grants will be announced in the coming weeks and months. For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students are preparing to head back to the classroom, but school districts across the Miami Valley are not exempt from the nationwide staffing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost close to 600,000 educators since January 2020. In our area, districts are feeling that strain. Bob […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kids returning to school as Miami Valley COVID cases rise

“Kids are actually slipping in grade level, reading levels and slipping in social-emotional learning so it's very important to have kids in schools with their peers with their teachers, that’s really why the CDC has changed their recommendations,” said Patterson.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Empty Dayton school building to become new trade school

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — In a sea of thick, overgrown grass, the sprawling brick building, once known as General Chappie James Academy has stood as a community eyesore for seven years. Attracting squatters, vandals and other criminal activity, much of the Jefferson Township community considers the empty 35,000-square-foot property...
DAYTON, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Two companies expanding in Wayne County

A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Darke County, OH
Government
State
Washington State
City
Lorain, OH
County
Darke County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living Facility#Nursing Care#Health And Safety#Usda Rural Development#Credit Union#Ohioans
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH
Lima News

Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district

LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Three area schools are set to welcome back students today

MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
WDTN

Carbon dioxide shortage could hurt beer enthusiasts’ wallet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The next time you head to your favorite brewery to grab a pint, you may notice the price going up — that’s because a key ingredient is getting harder to find. Colin Barnhart, sales and product manager at Lock 27 Brewing and Taproom, said, “We’re brewing beer today, we’re brewing beer […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
countynewsonline.org

Ribbon Cutting & Opening of Greenville City Schools Fieldhouse

It was another big day for the Greenville City Schools: on Sunday, the new Fieldhouse at the Harmon Field was officially opened with a ribbon cutting event. And with that, Phase 2 of the new athletic complex is completed. Partner and supporter in the naming the facility are Wayne HealthSports/Orthopedic...
GREENVILLE, OH
WANE-TV

Police investigate fatal crash on Ohio highway

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township. The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured after Mercer Co. crash

The sheriff's office reported that 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was traveling south on U.S. Route 127 at the same time a 58-year-old man was traveling north. The 58-year-old man veered left of center, striking Schmitt, for an unknown reason, said police.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy