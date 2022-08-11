Watch John Mayer and Bob Weir play acoustic versions of Grateful Dead classics at the Rise for the River benefit

The guitar player who influenced the greatest number of Chicago blues guitarists, though he got his start in Memphis, is B.B. King. By the early Fifties, B.B. had many records out, which were very accessible to everyone in Chicago, and during that time he played in the city a lot and had a big influence on other great players, such as Buddy Guy, Magic Sam and Otis Rush.

