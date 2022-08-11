Watch John Mayer and Bob Weir play acoustic versions of Grateful Dead classics at the Rise for the River benefit

Read full article on original website
From Viking metal to indie disco: here are this week's essential guitar tracks
Close out the week in style with exciting guitar-led tracks from Sylosis, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amon Amarth, Revocation, Walter Trout, Pale Waves, The Black Angels and more. Welcome to Guitar World’s weekly roundup of the musical highlights from the, erm, world of guitar. Every seven days (or thereabouts), we endeavor to bring you a selection of songs from across the guitar universe, all with one thing in common: our favorite instrument plays a starring role.
Megadeth show us their war face on precision-riffing new single Soldier On!
Dave Mustaine keeps the full thrash-metal jacket vibe going with the latest military-inspired track from forthcoming studio album, the The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!. Megadeth have continued the build up to the release of their 16th studio album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, with the release of its latest single, Soldier On!
Rage Against the Machine cancel European tour dates following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury
Rage Against the Machine have been forced to pull out of a string of European headline shows, due to “medical guidance” received following frontman Zack de la Rocha’s leg injury. The band are currently playing their first run of shows for 11 years, but de la Rocha...
How to play the blues like B.B. King
The guitar player who influenced the greatest number of Chicago blues guitarists, though he got his start in Memphis, is B.B. King. By the early Fifties, B.B. had many records out, which were very accessible to everyone in Chicago, and during that time he played in the city a lot and had a big influence on other great players, such as Buddy Guy, Magic Sam and Otis Rush.
Gary Holt: “I had one job in Slayer and one job only. Go out, play killer, bang your head and play a little bit of a guitar hero role. I wear a lot more hats in Exodus”
Gary Holt on life after Slayer, making a triumphant return with Exodus on the ferocious Persona Non Grata, and why you'll reap the rewards if you record song ideas as you go. During the last part of Gary Holt’s tenure as Slayer’s second guitarist, he sometimes felt like he was neglecting his main band, Exodus.
How luthiers voice an acoustic guitar top
In this age of algorithms and automation it seems it seems it’s become increasingly important to draw boundaries around different disciplines, often distinguishing people we know as ‘arty’ or ‘academic’ types, and jobs being designated to specific ‘sectors’. One of the things I...
