ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal

A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Scott City school district making upgrades

Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Scott City school district wins technology award

Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One...
SCOTT CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ballard County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
KFVS12

Scott City School District wins tech award against schools in Midwest

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland School is celebrating after winning a technology award against more than 100 schools across the Midwest. Scott City School District is a recent award winner for the Midwest Tech Talk Technology Department Excellence Award. Midwest Tech Talk is a two day conference event...
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

A 27-year-old Pevely man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 on Sunday morning. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Motorcyclist killed in crash near...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Ky. circuit court judge suspended

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Ireland#Ballard Co#Kytc#Transportation
KFVS12

Pevely man seriously injured in crash

A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown. Updated: Jul....
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

One dead after house explosion in Wyatt

Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One...
WYATT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15

Drone 12 video, from the scene of a house explosion in Wyatt, Mo., shows scattered pieces of metal and a charred yard from where a home once stood. Malden DPS said Aaron Cooper was arrested Friday on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. Ky. circuit court judge...
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck. Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Man arrested in connection with Malden shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WYATT, MO
KFVS12

1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion

Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WYATT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy