Pyramid Egyptian traffic signal
Scott City School District sees progress with various upgrades and renovations
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott City School District is making progress with various upgrades across the school district. Voters approved more than $7 million for a project on the April ballot earlier this year called Proposition KIDS. School leaders wasted no time in starting the construction process and have...
Scott City school district making upgrades
Scott City school district wins technology award
Scott City School District wins tech award against schools in Midwest
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland School is celebrating after winning a technology award against more than 100 schools across the Midwest. Scott City School District is a recent award winner for the Midwest Tech Talk Technology Department Excellence Award. Midwest Tech Talk is a two day conference event...
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Ky. circuit court judge suspended
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
Mineral Area College holds ribbon cutting for new community college building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mineral Area College held a special ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau on Monday to commemorate the opening of their new building. MAC is expanding to the Cape Girardeau region offering more opportunities to students who are looking to explore more post high school educational courses.
Pevely man seriously injured in crash
“I’ll never get over it.” 1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirms at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the...
One dead after house explosion in Wyatt
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/15
$106 million in revitalization funds to be distributed across Illinois, including Carbondale and Anna
(KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker along with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced new investments in Illinois’ downtowns and main streets. including two Heartland communities. The program will invest $2,055,040 for the city of Carbondale’s downtown arts and entertainments district, while also investing $812,930 for the...
Police searching for stolen truck out of Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating a stolen truck. Deputy Peyton Jackson says a white 2005 Ford F-150 was stolen from the parking lot of Adam’s/Clark Electrical on US-45 North. The sheriff’s office was notified of the incident...
Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
