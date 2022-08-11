Read full article on original website
wqcs.org
Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry Named FPCA President
Tallahassee - Tuesday August 16, 2022: Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry is the "newly designated " President of The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), according to a news release from the organization. "I am honored to lead the Florida Police Chiefs Association for the next year as we meet...
wqcs.org
DeSantis Stumps for GOP Candidates in Arizona and New Mexico
Florida - Monday August 15, 2022: The Sunday schedule for Governor DeSantis, issued daily by his office in Tallahassee, said there were no scheduled events, none in Florida that is. DeSantis was out west Sunday stumping for Republican candidates in both New Mexico and Arizona. In Phoenix he spoke in...
wqcs.org
U.S. DOT Provides $25M to Florida to Improve Safety Along Brightline's Tracks
Tallahassee - Monday August 15, 2022: The nation’s deadliest railroad will get some added fencing to keep pedestrians off its tracks thanks to $25-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. In the past two weeks alone three people have died after being struck by trains operated by...
wqcs.org
Florida Gas Prices Dropped Another 14-Cents Last Week
Florida - Monday august 15, 2022: Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon, last week to an average of $3.65 a gallon. That's the lowest daily average since March 3. The state average has now declined for nine consecutive weeks, falling $1.24 per gallon since mid-June when pump...
