WKTV
MVWA: Cosby Road repairs should be finished by Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. – Officials from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority say the closed portion of Cosby Road in North Utica should reopen in a day or two after a water main destroyed part of the road last week. A water main popped on Cosby Road near Innis Road on...
WKTV
Cosby Road repairs continue following water main break
After a water main break destroyed part of Cosby Road last week, crews started working on repairs. The road should be fixed by the end of the day on Wednesday. Officials from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority say the closed portion of Cosby Road in North Utica should reopen in a day or two after a water main destroyed part of the road last week.
flackbroadcasting.com
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
localsyr.com
City of Syracuse announces southbound lane closure on East Avenue in Meadowbrook
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced a southbound lane closure on East Avenue from Salt Springs Road to East Genesee Street beginning Monday, August 15. The project will reconstruct the sidewalks on the west side of East Avenue. Signs will be...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: Police investigating scene of serious accident in Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Emergency responders are investigating the scene of a serious accident that occurred early Tuesday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. at the intersection of Skinner and Brookfield Roads, town of Lee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. So far, details were still limited as of this report, however; WKTV has confirmed that at-least one person has died.
Six people - including four kids - displaced after fire on South Side, officials say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Six people were displaced after a fire in their home on the South Side of the city on Saturday, firefighters said. Firefighters arrived on the 1400 block of Bellevue Avenue at 11:35 p.m. and found a two-and-a-half-story home on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
wnbf.com
Motorcyclist Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash in Afton
Chenango County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Afton that has sent the driver to the hospital. Authorities say the crash happened on State Route 7 in Afton near Blakesley and Nurse Hollow Road at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14. Officials say the bike collided with...
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
WKTV
Victim improves in condition after car crash in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police say the second victim in the fatal car crash earlier in the week has improved in condition. Police say 19-year-old Todd Janicke of Whitesboro is awake and talking after he spent days in the hospital in critical condition. Janicke was transported to the hospital Tuesday...
wwnytv.com
Public asked to help find Boonville man
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday. He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water
The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch. Below-normal precipitation...
Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road
The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
WKTV
Purple Heart car show rolls into town
Utica, N.Y.-- Nearly 100 classic cars and motorcycles took over the Parkway Center parking lot on Saturday afternoon for a good cause. The 2nd annual Veterans' Custom Race Car and Motorcycle Show raises money for the Purple Heart Veterans Central New York 490 Military Order of the Purple Heart, which raises funds for gold-star families in need. Last year's event raised $13,000.
iheart.com
Parish Couple Accused Of Abusing Dogs, Homeless After Fire
Parish, N.Y - An Oswego County couple who is facing animal cruelty charges are now homeless after a fire. Christina LaValley and John Paul Barton were charged after their dogs were found with porcupine quills covering their bodies keeping them from eating or drinking. Fire officials say one of the...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Police seek help looking for missing child
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
WKTV
Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
Utica Police Looking for Suspect Identification, Information in Several Cases [VIDEO]
Police in Utica are asking for help from the public identifying several suspects in separate cases. The first suspect is wanted in connection with an incident at a convenience store. Anyone who knows either of the individuals pictured in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Utica Police Department's...
newyorkalmanack.com
1758: The Fall of Fort Frontenac
The expedition left from the Oneida Carrying Place, a several mile long portage where boats had to be dragged between the Mohawk River and Wood Creek. It is was located at what is now Rome, Oneida County, NY. The Rome Historical Society will host “Fall of Fort Frontenac,” a program...
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
Update 1:40 p.m.: The 18-year-old student, accused of bringing a gun on a school bus after school, was attending summer school at East Syracuse Minoa High School, police said. It is unknown if Elijah Cruz Ogando had the gun throughout the school day, Manlius police spokesperson Capt. Tina-Marie Stanton said.
