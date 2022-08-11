ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

americanmilitarynews.com

Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach

A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
MILITARY
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Body of missing swimmer washes up at North Carolina Marine base

The body of a man who went missing while exploring an ocean sandbar was discovered Sunday on a beach at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Moses Muchai, 24, disappeared July 29 at North Topsail Beach, off Topsail Island, North Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from base, while walking on a sandbar that vanished as the tide came in, local police told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Newsweek

Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million

A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

2 Army Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured In Stormy Weather During Training

Two soldiers became victims of a weather-related incident and died during training on a mountain range in north Atlanta, Georgia, the Army said Tuesday. The two American soldiers who died were taking part in a training session at Yonah Mountain at the Maneuver Center of Excellence Tuesday, an Army official said, as per the New York Post.
ATLANTA, GA

