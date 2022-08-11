Read full article on original website
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
New additions to FoCo’s Eagle’s Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivityJustine LookenottBall Ground, GA
New Miracle League baseball field gets new nameJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Fun in FoCo: First weekend of school year offers activities for kids and adultsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
americanmilitarynews.com
Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka dies by suicide at 25, remembered for ‘kindness and goodness’
United States Marine Sgt. Matthew Partyka, a decorated service member and Massachusetts native, died earlier this month at age 25. He is remembered by those who loved him for his “kindness and goodness.”. Born in Springfield, Partyka moved to Hingham in 2000 and graduated from the town’s high school...
americanmilitarynews.com
Army soldier gets one of harshest sentences in Jan 6 Capitol breach
A U.S. Army veteran who participated in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 has received one of the harshest sentences of any of the hundreds of defendants charged in the incident. James Mault, 30, of Fayetteville, N.C., was sentenced on Friday to 44 months in...
MilitaryTimes
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks
As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army
The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
americanmilitarynews.com
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
How Many HIMARS Does the U.S. Have?
The high mobility artillery rocket system supplied by the United States has boosted Ukraine's forces against Russian aggression.
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
The B-21 bomber won’t need a drone escort, thank you very much
When the new B-21—the Air Force’s next-gen stealth bomber—goes to war, it will do so without a drone escort. The news, broken by Breaking Defense on July 16, is a sharp reversal from earlier plans that had included developing a drone fighter that could travel alongside the bomber and protect it.
Air Force Wants To Liquidate Its Tiny Light Attack Plane Fleet
USAFWith just five aircraft procured under its Light Attack Experiment, the Air Force is already looking to dispose of its A-29s and AT-6Es.
Watch the terrifying power of HIMARS with this footage from RIMPAC 2022
HIMARS was showcased at the latest RIMPAC Event in Hawaii. RIMPAC is the largest maritime exercise and has been held every year since 1971. HIMARS was certainly one of the most impressive events this year. In military tech news, the U.S. Marines have recently released a video showcasing their now...
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The wife of a U.S. Navy lieutenant who has been sentenced to three years in a Japanese prison after he was involved in a traffic accident that killed two people said she is doing everything she can to reunite her children with their father. "This is really about my kids,...
MilitaryTimes
Body of missing swimmer washes up at North Carolina Marine base
The body of a man who went missing while exploring an ocean sandbar was discovered Sunday on a beach at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Moses Muchai, 24, disappeared July 29 at North Topsail Beach, off Topsail Island, North Carolina, which is about 30 minutes from base, while walking on a sandbar that vanished as the tide came in, local police told Marine Corps Times on Friday.
Speedboat Seized in Caribbean With Cocaine Worth $13 Million
A speedboat carrying more than 800 pounds of cocaine worth an astonishing $13 million was seized by navy interceptors in the Caribbean. The high-speed craft crewed by four suspects was stopped off the coast of Barranquilla, Colombia. Navy crew spotted bags being thrown off the speedboat as they approached. They...
International Business Times
2 Army Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured In Stormy Weather During Training
Two soldiers became victims of a weather-related incident and died during training on a mountain range in north Atlanta, Georgia, the Army said Tuesday. The two American soldiers who died were taking part in a training session at Yonah Mountain at the Maneuver Center of Excellence Tuesday, an Army official said, as per the New York Post.
People
2 Soldiers Die, 3 Injured Following 'Weather-Related' Incident at Fort Benning in Georgia
Two soldiers were killed and three others were injured Tuesday during a "weather-related" incident in northern Georgia, according to outlets citing officials. The Army said the soldiers, who have not been identified, were on Yonah Mountain when the incident occurred, CBS affiliate WMAZ-TV and ABC affiliate WSB-TV reported. The three...
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
