ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

By Alexander Tin
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4zsA_0hDrTrPM00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.

"This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes.

Among the biggest differences in the new recommendations:

  • The CDC's COVID-19 prevention guidance will no longer differentiate by whether people are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
  • Testing to screen for COVID-19 will no longer be recommended in most places for people who do not have COVID symptoms.
  • The CDC says people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can stop wearing masks if their symptoms have improved and they test negative twice in a row — initially on the sixth day after their infection began, and then again on the eighth day.
  • And the CDC says that "to limit social and economic impacts, quarantine of exposed persons is no longer recommended, regardless of vaccination status."

Massetti told reporters Thursday that the recommendations are being revised to simplify the myriad of federal COVID-19 guidance into an easier "framework."

"It's really about kind of how people can understand how all of these components fit together. It starts with people understanding their own personal risk, for serious illness, and that of their loved ones," Massetti added.

Web pages posted Thursday by the agency include new descriptions and illustrations "to help you assess the likelihood that you were infected when you were around a person with COVID-19" and a simplified guide to "what to do if you were exposed" to someone with COVID-19.

The agency also trimmed out several specific COVID-19 recommendations for schools, including removing guidance around "cohorting" and "test to stay" strategies where students exposed to the virus could remain in school as long as they continued to test negative.

"The key changes in the school guidance are in those sections that would parallel the changes in the community guidance. So, for example, we are no longer recommending quarantine. And so in the school guidance, there is no more section on quarantine," Massetti told reporters.

Other tweaks to the school guidance, which was last updated in May, include clarifying that all people should be masking in school nurses' offices — the same as is already recommended for other health care settings — and removing a recommendation that classrooms need to be disinfected after a positive case is spotted.

A summary of the guidance was published Thursday in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Detailed recommendations are expected to be updated and "streamlined" over the coming days, including for travel, nursing homes, and other high-risk congregate settings.

Nursing and health care settings will continue to rely on the agency's old community transmission framework, Massetti said, which is based on counts of reported COVID-19 cases.

The rest of the agency's guidance will continue to be pegged to the CDC's COVID-19 Community Levels benchmarks, which incorporate hospitalization figures into determining whether counties are at "low," "medium," or "high" levels of the disease.

Massetti said the agency is continuing to reassess the performance of those metrics, but for now the agency has not "gotten any results that suggest a substantial change is warranted at this time."

The CDC's COVID-19 officials have telegraphed plans to significantly revise and simplify the guidelines for months, acknowledging growing fatigue with measures aimed at curbing the virus and the changing threat posed by it more than two and a half years into the pandemic.

"We have high levels of vaccine and infections-induced immunity in the country, we have highly effective treatments and prevention tools, we've greatly reduced the risk of medically significant illness, hospitalization, and death," Dr. Ian Williams, head of the agency's COVID-19 response, said this week at a meeting of the agency's outside advisers.

Williams said the CDC has also moved over recent months to wind down a substantial share of its standalone pandemic response, integrating its COVID-19 activities into the agency's regular teams.

The shift comes as the latest COVID-19 wave appears to now be subsiding, after hospitalization rates reached some of the worst levels seen since the winter Omicron surge.

Figures published Thursday by the CDC now show less than half of all Americans are currently living in counties at "high" COVID-19 Community Levels, for the first time in a month.

Deaths remain around 400 per day on average — far lower than some of the worst peaks during previous waves, though still a level that makes it one of the nation's leading causes of death.

"This is about pivoting our public health focus on sustainable efforts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on health and society," Williams added.

Comments / 11

Nancy Barnett
3d ago

In other words, they went overboard in 2020 and threw common sense out of the window. Wash your hands, stay home if sick, drink plenty of fluids, get lots of rest

Reply
3
Related
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

CDC says that people exposed to COVID-19 no longer have to isolate! Agency recommends just masking indoors and testing after five days for people 'up-to-date' on their vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has further rolled back COVID-19 guidance, announcing Thursday that it no longer recommends people with a known exposure to the virus to enter isolation if they are up-to-date with their vaccines. Instead, the agency recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places and testing for the virus after five days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Covid#General Health
Hypebae

We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It

Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
EDUCATION
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
BOSTON, MA
Fortune

New data suggests the CDC’s COVID guidance to isolate for 5 days after testing positive is wrong. You should follow Joe Biden’s example instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Five days. That’s how long you should isolate after testing positive for COVID before going back to normal life (while wearing a mask in public for five more days), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC’s five-day quarantine policy for COVID cases is not law, but families, human resource departments, schools, and other institutions across the country depend on its advice for deciding how to return to normal life after a COVID infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fauci calls BA.5 a ‘moving target’ that may subside by the time Omicron boosters are ready. Scientists are pushing for a universal COVID vaccine instead

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vaccines made specifically to tackle the BA.5 subvariant of COVID should be ready by this fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor, told The Hill this week. But the vaccines could suffer from one major flaw—BA.5-specific vaccines may become less effective once the Omicron subvariant is replaced by another strain, a real possibility given that dominant strains have been replaced with more competitive forms of the virus roughly every six months during the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

A cheap nasal spray cuts COVID-19 risk by 62%

A low-cost, easy-to-use nasal spray co-developed by University of Oxford researchers reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by 62% in a clinical trial. “[The spray] presents a significant breakthrough in preventing people developing COVID-19,” said researcher Rakesh Uppal, director of Barts Life Sciences. The nasal spray: The spray, called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy