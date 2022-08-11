ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

 4 days ago
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.

The body of Jacob Hills was found by Detroit police on the morning of July 25 in the basement of the apartment on West Warren Street in Detroit. Police say the 18-year-old had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

"He would do anything and everything for anybody at anytime, it did not matter,” said Jacob's mother Sadie Hills when we spoke to her in July.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Avion Sanders, 23 of Westland, has been charged in connection to the homicide of Hills.

It is alleged that Sanders and Hills left a party on July 24 with Hills' new AR-15 and went into the basement of the Detroit apartment, but that only Sanders exited later.

Sanders is accused of killing Hills, stealing his rifle and abandoning Hills' vehicle at a Dearborn Heights hookah bar before leaving the area.

Sanders was reportedly arrested on Aug. 9.

Hills had just graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 2022 and recently enlisted in the National Guard.

"He had purchased a gun on Friday near our home for practice shooting because he was leaving for the National Guard on August 10th," Sadie Hills said.

