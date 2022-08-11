Wisconsin woman charged in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing drops request for early release from mental health facility

Read full article on original website
Second suspect in attack of Wausau-area veteran reaches plea deal
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern reached a plea agreement Monday with prosecutors, one day before his trial was set to begin. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faces a felony charge of substantial battery in connection with the case,...
Police release hours of video, interrogation into gruesome hit-and-run attack
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — It's been 10 months since 47-year-old Sunita Balogun was brutally attacked and ran over with her own vehicle near the Radisson Hotel. Sunita died at the scene from her injuries. This week, the Wauwatosa Police Department fulfilled a 12 News open records request, providing hours worth...
Woman and teen stabbed in Milwaukee, serious injuries
A 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman are seriously injured after a man stabbed them near 6th and Orchard Monday morning, police say.
Milwaukee man rushed to hospital due to life-threatening stabbing on south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a battery cutting incident that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:59 p.m., near 15th and Grant Streets. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The stabbing incident appears to...
Milwaukee south side domestic stabbing, teen, woman hurt
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy and woman, ages 15 and 40, were seriously hurt in a domestic stabbing Monday morning, Aug. 15 near 6th and Orchard. A Milwaukee man, 18, was arrested. Neighbors told FOX6 News they heard a lot of loud arguing before police showed up around 9:30 a.m....
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
Janesville woman shot while calling 911 to report a fight
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A woman was shot while she was on the phone with police dispatch early Sunday morning. According to Janesville Police, the 911 call center received a call at 3:09 a.m. from a woman in the 2300 block of Rockport Road. Police said the woman was reporting a disturbance between a man […]
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia in custody; not believed to have been in Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Officials now believe a man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Georgia late last month stayed in that state and did not flee to southern Wisconsin following the incident as they initially said he may have. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, turned himself...
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
Wisconsin Woman in Slender Man Attack Drops Release Request
One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, Morgan Geyser, 20, asked Waukesha County Judge Michael...
Janesville Police arrest Beloit man for attempted murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police arrested Nathan Williams, 41, on charges of attempted murder, battery, and drug trafficking, reportedly finding mushrooms, heroin, cocaine, and THC in his possession on Monday afternoon. Janesville Police said Williams was a suspect in a shooting incident reported on Sunday, in which a suspect shot at a woman who was […]
Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex to close permanently Sept. 9
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County officials say the county's mental health complex in Wauwatosa will close permanently in less than a month. But a new, state-of-the-art Mental Health Emergency Center will open around the same time, just west of downtown Milwaukee. Officials say this marks an important milestone for...
Woman charged with abuse in St. Louis County toddler’s death
A woman faces criminal charges in the death of a St. Louis County toddler several months ago.
Northern Michigan woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend
FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week, officials said. Heather Mogg, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol related to the fatal shooting of Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Name released of Jefferson woman killed in Dodge Co. crash
EMMET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Jefferson woman who died last week in a single vehicle crash in the Township of Emmet. On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office identified her as Stacy Sigmund and noted its joint investigation with the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a traffic fatality.
Man shot to death near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee
A 46-year-old Milwaukee man died after being shot near 76th and Vienna in Milwaukee Monday morning, police say.
Florida suspected drug dealer arrested after sending ‘random text’ to county commissioner
An 18-year-old suspected drug dealer in Florida was arrested after asking a county commissioner if he wanted to buy cocaine in a "random text message," authorities said Monday. Jack Edward Fisher was arrested after an undercover buy-bust operation in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said. Flagler County...
Georgia father of two robbed, kidnapped in front of his kids: police
A Georgia father was robbed at gunpoint in front of his two teens, forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM where he was made to get money for the two suspects, police said. The robbery happened on August 10 around 4:41 p.m. in DeKalb County. The man and the two teens were walking home when they were held up at gunpoint by two suspects, DeKalb County Police said.
