ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Fair under the lights
RIDGEFIELD — Officially, the Clark County Fair ended its 10-day run at 10 p.m. Sunday night. “We close at 10 p.m, but they go until they don’t,” a fair employee was overheard saying at around 10:15 p.m. That would be the Butler Amusements Carnival. Lines were long...
VPD veteran Rey Reynolds running for Clark County Sheriff
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a competitive race for the Clark County Sheriff position in Southwest Washington. John Horch led in the primaries with about 45% of the vote. This week on Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie spoke with his opponent, Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds. Reynolds has 37 years […]
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
ClarkCountyToday
Fire displaces three Vancouver families
A total of seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments. A total of seven adults, nine children and four pets were displaced from three apartments in a Sunday fire at the Fountain Village Apartments in Vancouver. Vancouver Fire was dispatched at 6:29 Sunday (Aug. 14)...
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
salkeiz.k12.or.us
School meals provided free for all SKPS students for 2022-23 school year
For the 2022-23 school year, breakfast and lunch will be provided free of charge for all Salem-Keizer students. Salem-Keizer Public Schools is participating in a federal program available as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Program called, Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). For the 2022-2023 school year, a nutritious breakfast and lunch are available to all SKPS students enrolled in virtual, hybrid or in person classes at no charge to families.
Architect’s well-preserved midcentury modern home in SW Portland is for sale at $1,795,000
The allure of midcentury modern houses, designed for easy indoor-outdoor living, has endured, especially in the Pacific Northwest, because seeing unpainted wood and large windows framing greenery is comforting and attractive. A well-preserved 1957 dwelling for sale in Southwest Portland has hallmarks of midcentury modern design that continue to be...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 14 schedule
Monster Trucks to entertain fans on final day of the fair. It is a day of celebration. How can Sunday be the last day of the Clark County Fair? That was a fast, energetic 10 days, wasn’t it?. Starting on Monday, the countdown will be on for the 2023...
kptv.com
Black Parent Initiative holds family fun day in North Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Families gathered at Dawson Park Friday afternoon for a family fun day put on by the Black Parent Initiative. Leigh Bohannon is their community outreach and family resource manager. “Really just a whole heart celebration, a welcome back, get ready for the school year, thanks...
Local organizations come together to help Portlanders facing eviction
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- As the state's emergency rental assistance program closes, several organizations and bureaus are partnering to further help struggling tenants in Portland.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
'The barriers to getting help are very, very high': Family Justice Center of Washington County works to break cycle of domestic abuse
BEAVERTON, Ore. — This week, investigators in Washington County uncovered the body of 27-year-old Kaylee Birdzell in a Benton County landfill. Fabian Hernandez, 31, was arrested and charged with her murder. Since the two had been in a relationship, detectives confirmed this to be a domestic violence related murder.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
pdxmonthly.com
A New Blood Donation Center in Beaverton Wants to Pay You for Your Platelets
Donating blood isn’t often associated with Netflix and chill, but a new blood donation center in Beaverton wants to change all that. After opening locations in Minnesota and North Carolina, the third location of the Trusting Heart Blood Center opened in Beaverton this past July. The hook? Donors get...
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
pdxmonthly.com
This Portland Woman Spends Her Free Time Trapping Cats to Be Spayed and Neutered
On an otherwise typical evening, when most of us are likely settling in at home or hitting the latest bar, Karen Jealous is out trapping cats. Jealous, who on social media goes by the alias PDX Cat Trapper, works for a contracting company by day and moonlights as a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer by night. She’s part of a handful of volunteers and “solo rescuers,” as she calls herself, who are helping to keep the feral cat population at bay through the TNR program, in which cats are trapped and brought to a clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then released back where they were found. The program helps prevent overpopulation, keeping shelters less crowded while also decreasing the number of cats being euthanized. Given an ever-growing feral cat population, many clinics that provide the service are often strained and require outside help. That's where people like Jealous come in. We spoke with her about her experience as a feline trapper, and why she does it.
opb.org
Multnomah County DA revisits past convictions under program to right previous wrongs
Standing in front of a room full of mostly white, suit and tie-clad lawyers in a swanky downtown Portland hotel conference room, Terrence Hayes stands out. Not just because of his appearance — he’s decidedly more dressed down than the buttoned-up audience he came to address — but because until a few months ago, Hayes was a convicted felon.
City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
After KOIN 6 News shared the story of a woman living in Southwest Portland having trash dumped on her yard by a stranger with a shopping cart, a Portland city leader reached out to her after seeing the story.
‘People are hurting’: Community reels from another violent weekend
One person was killed and five others were injured in different shootings across the Portland metro area over the weekend, leading community leaders to call for action.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Derelict Boats Moored Along Ross Island
Among the summer “beach reading” WW delivered last week, one tale drew the most impassioned response: the explanation why dozens of junk boats are moored in Toe Island Cove, an inlet along the shore of Ross Island (“The Secret of Toe Island Cove,” Aug. 3). Derelict vessels gather at this spot in the Willamette River, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says, because law enforcement holds little power there. The island is owned by pensioners of Ross Island Sand & Gravel, an R.B. Pamplin Corp. holding. And private ownership of the waterway limits the sheriff’s authority to tag and tow boats. Here’s what our readers had to say.
