ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Accidents
Lorain, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Lorain, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Shooting#Accident#Lorain Fire Department#The Fire Department
cleveland19.com

CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
huroninsider.com

Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
NORWALK, OH
cleveland19.com

Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy