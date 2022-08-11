Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
1 dead, 4 injured after Cleveland pool party shooting: Police
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a Cleveland pool party over the weekend.
‘As soon as they walked through the door:’ Two Akron firefighters injured in house explosion
Two Akron firefighters were injured early Monday when a house exploded while they were battling a fire.
Man found shot to death in Euclid
Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.
'Avoid the area': 19 train cars involved in Stark County derailment after crash with Mack truck, multiple roads closed
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — Authorities in Stark County are advising drivers that multiple roads are closed in connection with a train derailment in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest in North Lawrence. The derailment involves 19 train cars, according to fire officials. “Avoid the area,” the Lawrence Township...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
1 taken to hospital after Lake Erie boat collision: Investigators
First responders are investigating after a boat collision at Lake Erie late Thursday evening.
During argument in Noble Road apartment, woman stabs man multiple times: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Felonious assault: Noble Road. At 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8, a woman called police from an apartment building at 2868 Noble Road after hearing a man and woman in a unit above arguing. The woman then heard the man scream. When the woman checked on him, the man told her to call 911.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted for allegedly raping 12-year-old arrested
The man wanted for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl has been arrested.
cleveland19.com
CMHA resident shoots, kills man staying at his downtown Cleveland apartment
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 67-year-old man shot and killed a man staying in his downtown apartment in the1300 block of Superior Avenue early Monday morning. According to police, the resident had allowed the 47-year-old man to sleep on a cot in the living room of his...
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
cleveland19.com
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed 3-year-old pleads not guilty
The man indicted for a deadly hit and run that killed a three-year-old girl is due in court on Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
huroninsider.com
Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash
BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
cleveland19.com
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
Woman struck by pickup truck in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old woman is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division of...
Cleveland man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his roommate, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was arrested and charged with murder after he shot his roommate during a physical altercation on Monday, police said. Harlee Sullivan, 67, was accused in the slaying of Marcus D. Wood, 47, of Cleveland. Police said Sullivan shot Wood about 5:40 a.m. at the Bohn Tower Apartments at East 13th Street and Superior Avenue, according to police.
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
Woman’s car rear-ended, then taken in Cuyahoga Falls
Cuyahoga Falls Police are asking for the public's help after a woman reported her vehicle was rear-ended, the suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded she turn over her vehicle.
Comments / 0