Another evacuation order downgraded near the Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex grew more than 4,000 acres since Friday, but fire officials have announced more containment on the fires. An evacuation order for zone HUM-E065-B was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday night. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said that residents in that area can return home with caution.
Evacuations reduced for Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has reduced evacuation orders to warnings in the Salyer area, as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the TCSO, Galaxy Drive and all residents off of Galaxy Drive are now under an Evacuation Warning. However, all evacuation warnings...
'Suspicious man' arrested in Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire zone
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — A man was arrested on Saturday within the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire zone near Willow Creek following reports of a burglary on Friday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. On Friday night just before 6:30 p.m., deputies with the HCSO were called to...
Noticed smoke in the air? Here is what experts say you can expect the rest of the week
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — If you've peeked out your window today you might have noticed a layer of smoke in the air. Well, that layer of haze is from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire and because of that, there is an air quality smoke advisory for parts of the Northstate.
Four more condors expected to be released this fall in Northern California
KLAMATH, Calif. — On Aug. 16, four more California Condors will enter the Northern California Condor Restoration Program and could be released into the wild as soon as this fall. The California Condor, known as prey-go-neesh in Yurok, is a sacred species to the Yurok Tribe. The tribe, which...
Eureka dolos relocated to Madaket Plaza after community support
EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday morning, Eureka's 42-ton dolos was relocated from Broadway Street near Harbor Lanes to Madaket Plaza near the waterfront. In July, the city initially made the decision to demolish the dolos only if a cost-effective solution to move it couldn't be identified. That's when local residents, including Leroy Zerlang, voiced their concerns and worked with the city and businesses to identify a solution to move it.
Schools near wildfire prepare for first day of school postponement
HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Six River Lightning Complex Fire is now pushing back the start of school for hundreds of students living near the fires, but school officials said, this will not affect funding or payroll. According to the superintendent of the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District Jennifer George,...
Driver of horse-drawn buggy in critical condition, horse killed in NY crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (CNY CENTRAL) — New York State Police are investigating a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy and a SUV in Jefferson County. Troopers responded to the crash on County Rt. 15 in the Town of Orleans at 6:33 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say an SUV was traveling south...
Eureka City Council candidates released; Mayor application extended
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka General Municipal Election is coming up this November and a new face on the council is expected to appear on the ballot in nearly every race. The nomination period for City Council positions closed on August 12, but the application period for mayor has been extended to this Wednesday, August 17.
