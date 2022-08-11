ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Another evacuation order downgraded near the Six Rivers Complex

WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Six Rivers Complex grew more than 4,000 acres since Friday, but fire officials have announced more containment on the fires. An evacuation order for zone HUM-E065-B was downgraded to an evacuation warning Monday night. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services said that residents in that area can return home with caution.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka dolos relocated to Madaket Plaza after community support

EUREKA, Calif. — On Monday morning, Eureka's 42-ton dolos was relocated from Broadway Street near Harbor Lanes to Madaket Plaza near the waterfront. In July, the city initially made the decision to demolish the dolos only if a cost-effective solution to move it couldn't be identified. That's when local residents, including Leroy Zerlang, voiced their concerns and worked with the city and businesses to identify a solution to move it.
EUREKA, CA
Schools near wildfire prepare for first day of school postponement

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — The Six River Lightning Complex Fire is now pushing back the start of school for hundreds of students living near the fires, but school officials said, this will not affect funding or payroll. According to the superintendent of the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District Jennifer George,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Eureka City Council candidates released; Mayor application extended

EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka General Municipal Election is coming up this November and a new face on the council is expected to appear on the ballot in nearly every race. The nomination period for City Council positions closed on August 12, but the application period for mayor has been extended to this Wednesday, August 17.
EUREKA, CA

