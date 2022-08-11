Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Frankie the Asian Elephant celebrates 1st birthday with bubble party at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is throwing one of its elephants a bubble-themed birthday party Tuesday!. Frankie is an Asian elephant calf who loves bubbles and is eager to celebrate his special day. His party was previously scheduled for June 16, his actual birthday, but...
WSYX ABC6
Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
WSYX ABC6
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
WSYX ABC6
Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Local nursery specializing in late season Belgian mums
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost mum season. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery to check out their upcoming mums, and they are looking fabulous. Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, said right now is when you want to start seeding your lawn if you are wanting fresh turf.
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old dog from Grove City rescued by Jackson Township EMS
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a happy ending for Murphy!. A good Samaritan found 14-year-old Murphy stuck in a hole and called Jackson Township EMS. The fire department arrived and rescued Murphy from the hole. Pet FBI Ohio shared in a Facebook post that Murphy was from Grove City.
WSYX ABC6
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State University student move-in begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday kicks off the beginning of move-in day for Ohio State University students. Dorms around campus are expecting 14,000 thousand students to move in. Safety is always among the top concerns for families. Crime is down in the areas around campus. The online Lexis Nexis...
WSYX ABC6
Brady Quinn supporting veterans through 3rd & Goal Foundation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brady Quinn is a man of many talents and when he's not on television as a Fox Sports College football analyst you could find him, as we did on Monday, rolling out his 12 annual 3rd & Goal Foundation golf outing at Tartan Fields. Quinn...
WSYX ABC6
Goose rescued by Westerville police officers after getting caught in fishing line
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Westerville police officers took time to help out a goose in distress on Monday. According to a social media post from the Westerville Police Department, two officers responded to a goose that had fishing line wrapped around its neck. Officers Gullett and Ruth were...
WSYX ABC6
Cops and Barbers sets kids up for successful school year and future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus barber is working to set kids up for a bright future, and he's doing that the way he knows best, giving them a free haircut and school supplies. Robert Cayson, a barber at Fresche, started Cops and Barbers to give back to his...
WSYX ABC6
Cops & Barbers: Providing kids with school supplies and back-to-school hair cuts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department and the Starfish Assignment are teaming up again this Sunday to host the fifth annual Cops & Barbers event. This year AEP has sponsored the event and 100 pre-registered students will get a new backpack full of school supplies, officials say.
WSYX ABC6
Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
WSYX ABC6
Police: Car crashes into building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into The School of Biblical Theology Seminary building Sunday night. No one was injured in the crash, but police have taken the driver into custody. Police at the scene said that the female driver of the car is being charged with operating...
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine increases Ohio Violent Reduction Grant Program by $42 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Monday that he is increasing the amount of violent crime reduction grant funding available to local law agencies by $42 million. The total amount available to law enforcement through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program increased from $58 million...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State running back Evan Pryor expected out for 2022 season with injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State redshirt freshman running back Evan Pryor is expected to miss the 2022 season after suffering an injury during practice. WSYX's Clay Hall confirmed the news that Pryor sustained a potentially season-ending knee injury during practice on Monday. "Learning how to embrace the obstacles...
WSYX ABC6
Person injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a southwest Columbus shooting Monday afternoon. Medics found the victim at Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road, police said. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No suspect description is available at this time. ABC 6/FOX...
WSYX ABC6
21-year-old man killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said one person was shot and killed Monday on the east side. Police said the shooting happened during a large fight around 4:10 p.m. Monday in the area of 1053 Ashburton Road. When officers arrived to the scene, they found...
