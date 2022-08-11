Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
Best Disco Fries in New Jersey Among the Best in United States
First, we need to figure out what name you use for french fries with lots of toppings. Maybe it's gravy, perhaps it's chili, maybe it's cheese? Whatever it is, what do you call it?. Maybe you call it "loaded fries" but chances are here in Jersey you call them "disco...
hobokengirl.com
New Jersey is the 2nd Best State to Live in, According to this Study
Residents of New Jersey are well aware that we live in a wonderful state — despite all the unwarranted hate the Garden State gets. For all the NJ haters out there, a new WalletHub study has proven yet again that Jersey is the best kept secret on the East Coast. The new 2022 list of the best US states, which came out on August 15th, ranked New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in — beating out New York, which came in 3rd. The study looked at factors such as affordability, education and health, safety, the economy, and quality of life, with 52 indicators of livability across those categories. FWIW, Jersey City was also recently deemed by Lawn Love to be the 11th worst city for surviving a zombie apocalypse. The more you know. Read on to learn more about why WalletHub listed New Jersey as the 2nd best state to live in (considering non-zombie factors).
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightening, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
Gas prices continue to drop: How NJ compares to rest of country
Gas prices continue to drop in New Jersey and around the country. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the Garden State dropped 11 cents from last week to today’s price of $4.17. While the average price in New Jersey has fallen 63 days in a...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
Blackwood NJ Restaurant Undergoing Yet Another Transformation
From pizza, to seafood, to...? One restaurant in Blackwood, New Jersey is about to start serving another kind of cuisine. For a long time, the space at 1661 Blackwood-Clementon Road in Gloucester Township belonged to Big Cheez Pizzeria and Ristorante. Then, last year, the restaurant morphed from a pizzeria to...
What would you change at Newark Penn? NJ Transit wants to know
TRENTON – NJ Transit wants your suggestions about what it should include as it sets out to modernize Newark Penn Station. Newark Penn Station is the 7th busiest rail station in the United States – over 94,000 passengers a day before the pandemic, plus local, regional and Greyhound bus riders. Modernization work on the station is now in motion, a tricky thing given its addition to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3)
This place is an island you've probably been to but didn't know its name or even that it was an island. Its diversity of attractions is a microcosm of all there is to do and see at the Jersey Shore. We're talking about Absecon Island. For those who know, you...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?
To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
Could the spotted lanternfly help control another invasive NJ species?
The spotted lanternfly has been a hot topic lately in New Jersey, particularly along the Shore. Here, beachgoers in certain areas are starting to notice an abundance of these insects taking over in areas that typically wouldn't be of concern. New Jersey as a whole didn't start experiencing these bugs...
