Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 SUNDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT SUN AUG 14 2022 /209 PM CDT SUN AUG 14 2022/ .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 58. .MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST HALF. HIGHS 66 TO 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 48 TO 56. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 71 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 61. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE IN THE DAY. HIGHS 75 TO 81. .THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
UPMATTERS
Our Community Tour Baraga: A classic drive-in experience on the shores of Lake Superior
BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – In Baraga, when you say the ‘Drive-In’, everyone knows what your talking about. Simply called the Baraga Drive-In, this living piece of nostalgia will take you back to the ’50s and ’60s. Just drive up, place your order and a real car hop will soon deliver your meal on a tray that attaches to the window of your car.
UPMATTERS
Escanaba is looking for bounce-back season under new leadership
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Eskymos will be under new leadership in 2022 with the arrival of Bailey Lamb as their next head coach. Day or night, Lamb has been able to get the best out of his players early in camp. “We practiced the other night at...
UPMATTERS
MSU President visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The president of Michigan State University visited the U.P. Monday to share his plans for the school. Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. visited Marquette to present his strategic plan for MSU to the Marquette Rotary Club. MSU has a connection to the U.P. through the MSU extensions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
‘Keeping Our Kids Safe Online’ Free documentary screening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a collaborative effort between Michigan State Police (MSP), Aurora Films and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, there will be a free screening of the documentary “Sextortion, the Hidden Pandemic” in Marquette. The screening is being held at 6 p.m. in...
Comments / 0