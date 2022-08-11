STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 309 PM EDT SUN AUG 14 2022 /209 PM CDT SUN AUG 14 2022/ .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 52 TO 58. .MONDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST HALF. HIGHS 66 TO 78. .MONDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 48 TO 56. .TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 71 TO 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 50 TO 61. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE IN THE DAY. HIGHS 75 TO 81. .THURSDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. .FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO