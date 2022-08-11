Read full article on original website
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
Collider
'Westworld' Season 4 Ending Explained: Can Humanity Be Saved?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the finale of Westworld Season 4. Westworld has long struggled to stick the landing. More often than not, the show has gotten lost in its own mythology, trying to one-up reveals in a battle with its very own fans that results in the season feeling disjointed, if not altogether a waste of time (looking at you Season 3). The fourth season of the HBO sci-fi series isn’t immune to the mistakes of its past seasons, but the series is inarguably the strongest Westworld season since its debut. With Season 4’s finale officially out, we have much to dive into from the Armageddon that was Season 4, Episode 8 to Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) new world.
Collider
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
How ‘Insecure’ Found Maturity for Its Characters and Its Camera
HBO’s “Insecure” has been justly celebrated for its visual style. The show creates a portrait of South LA that is richly textured and eyepoppingly lush, the perfect stage for Issa (Issa Rae), Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and friends to seek out love and happiness while flailing through the awkwardness of dating, having careers, and being alive in the 21st Century. Or simply just being Kelli Prenny (Natasha Rothwell). Ava Berkofsky, who joined the series as its director of photography in its second season and directed episodes in Seasons 4 and 5, has always paid special attention to the diffusion techniques, reflective lighting,...
Collider
How 'Westworld' Season 4's Finale Soundtrack Mirrored Its Storytelling
Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4, Episode 8 spoilers.HBO was searching for “the next Game of Thrones,” and for all intents and purposes, Westworld fulfilled that requirement. It’s another expensive, ambitious series based on a well-known property, and features a score worthy of its epic scope. Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi created one of the most unique and exciting soundtracks on television. With its clever needle drops, Westworld leaves behind some cool Easter Eggs for dedicated fans within its soundtrack.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Collider
Of ‘Better Call Saul’s Many Tragedies, Gus Fring’s Final Scene Is the Most Heartbreaking
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul.In Better Call Saul’s excellent final episode, “Saul Gone,” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) explores the regrets he’s had in his life. First, Saul tells Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that if he had a time machine, he’d go back and become a trillionaire with the help of Warren Buffett. Later, he tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that he regrets a slip-and-fall incident at the age of 22 that permanently screwed up his knee. But ultimately, during his day in court, Saul spills his guts about his regrets, from helping Walter White to not being more patient with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean).
Collider
Henry Cavill Returns to Set For 'The Witcher' Season 3
Netflix’s The Witcher series has had its fair share of COVID complications, however, as per the site dedicated to show-related updates, Redanian Intelligence, The Geralt of Rivia is back in action on Season 3 sets. On July 25 the production halted abruptly while it was reported that lead star Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID.
Collider
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
Collider
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
Collider
7 Best TV Shows About Stand-Up Comedy, From 'Hacks' to 'Seinfeld'
While it may seem simple to depict stand-up comedy on screen — simply point the camera at the subject telling jokes, and you’re home free — a truly satisfying series about the ins and outs of both live comedy performance and the life of a stand-up is a rare find. Often, the stand-up on screen must be genuinely funny (an audience of people laughing won’t save the scene from that), or, alternatively, both the jokes themselves and the camera must reflect where the character is at during that point in their lives or in their stand-up career. However, there are a few television series that do all of the above, and also manage to make us root for their protagonists the whole way through. From slapstick '90s sitcoms like Seinfeld to more recent, moodier dark comedies like Hacks, the following titles are exceptional in their depiction of stand-up comedy.
Collider
'I Am Groot' Is Exactly What the MCU Needs More Of
I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.
Collider
‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking
The Sandman, the new astounding series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comics of the same name, officially premiered on Netflix on August 5th. While many fans of the book series were already familiar with the source material's diverse characters, the TV show successfully managed to properly introduce a beautifully crafted fantasy world to a new and possibly larger audience.
Collider
'Rick And Morty': Unanswered Questions We Have Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is almost back and Dan Harmon’s show has a lot of questions to answer after last season’s cliffhanger. The series has mixed episodic adventures and establishing continuity throughout its first five seasons, but the breaking of the central finite curve fundamentally changes how the Smiths can inhabit their world. Fans want to see certain storylines picked up again, and a new trailer revealed some of those may be coming, although there were no obvious storylines, just some images here and there.
Collider
Dwayne Johnson Objected to Black Adam's Live-Action Debut in 'Shazam'
The arrival of Black Adam into the on-screen world of DC Comics and its superheroes is nearly upon us. Having already previously made his presence felt at the recent SDCC Panel for the film, fans were already eagerly awaiting a live-action debut on the big screen. However, that long-awaited arrival of the titular anti-hero could have come a lot sooner had Warner Bros. stuck to their original plan in the release of 2019’s Shazam!
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Early Reactions Call it a Delight and Cameo-Filled
The jury is in on She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and we finally have some verdicts on what we should expect from the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) who inherits the original Avenger’s irradiated superpowers after an accident. However, she decides to use her power and influence in a whole new way: Defending super-powered beings who are in trouble with the law.
Collider
'RuPaul’s Drag Race' and 'Untucked' Spin-Off Gets Greenlight For New Seasons From VH1
Although the fanbase has speculated this news for months now, VH1 has officially greenlit the ever-popular competition series RuPaul's Drag Race for a 15th season. The premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 will mark the 200th episode milestone for the season. There is currently no release date, but since Season 14 premiered in January, it seems likely that the same will occur with Season 15. VH1 has additionally announced that the show's companion series, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, has also been renewed for a new season.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
Collider
'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Originally Focused on Luke Skywalker Instead of Princess Leia
The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series almost paired the Jedi Master with a different Skywalker. While at FAN EXPO in Boston, series star Ewan McGregor talked about Luke Skywalker's original role in the series. "It was going to be a story about me and Luke," said McGregor about the series. "It...
