Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Amazon workers walk off job at air freight facility to call for better pay and working conditions
A coalition of Amazon employees walked off the job on Monday at an air freight facility in San Bernardino, California, demanding better pay and working conditions, in the latest sign that worker organizing efforts continue to spread across the tech giant's vast retail and logistics network.
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
End of the Zoom boom? Citi analyst cuts stock to a rare 'sell' rating
Zoom was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the work-from-anywhere trend that took hold during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But, as more people go back to the office on a regular basis, the stock has plunged. And one top Wall Street analyst thinks the worst is still yet to come.
Ex-WeWork CEO sets sights on housing market with new startup
Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is now leading a billion-dollar real estate startup called Flow, according to The New York Times. Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork in 2019 following a failed attempt to take the company public. CNN’s Paul La Monica has more.
Walmart results relieve some recession fears
Walmart had good news Tuesday for investors and economists worried about a looming recession, as the retail giant gave a much rosier picture of consumer spending than it offered less than a month ago.
Warren Buffett is still betting on America's economy
It's a moment of great uncertainty for the US economy, as high inflation and rising interest rates feed fears that a recession could be around the corner. But the Oracle of Omaha isn't losing faith.
The JLab Open Sport are a great pair of $80 earbuds for staying alert
The JLab Open Sport are a unique, affordable and worthwhile pair of open-ear earbuds that make it easy to stay alert while exercising.
Activist investor wants Disney to buy back Hulu stake and spin off ESPN
Disney wowed Wall Street last week with strong earnings thanks to solid Disney+ subscriber gains and healthy theme park attendance. But that's not enough to completely win over one activist investor.
It's like Airbnb but for renting your pool to strangers. Things don't always go as planned
Chris, a homeowner in Des Moines, was surprised when a woman he didn't know recently pulled into his driveway and asked if he could move his vehicles. She believed she had booked his pool for the night after someone had wrongfully listed it on a platform devoted to renting out private swimming pools. Within minutes of her showing up, he said, a few other cars arrived.
WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion
Nearly three years after Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork following a failed attempt to take the company public, he is said to once again be in charge of a billion-dollar real estate startup.
