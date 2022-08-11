ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

CNN

End of the Zoom boom? Citi analyst cuts stock to a rare 'sell' rating

Zoom was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the work-from-anywhere trend that took hold during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But, as more people go back to the office on a regular basis, the stock has plunged. And one top Wall Street analyst thinks the worst is still yet to come.
Walmart results relieve some recession fears

Walmart had good news Tuesday for investors and economists worried about a looming recession, as the retail giant gave a much rosier picture of consumer spending than it offered less than a month ago.
