Gamespot
Wave Race 64 Joins Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Catalog This Week
The next N64 title to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online free game catalog has been revealed. Wave Race 64, which was originally released all the way back in 1996, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription offering from this Friday, August 19. Below is...
Gamespot
Fortnite Dragon Ball: Where To Find Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, And Capsules
Fortnite's long-awaited Dragon Ball crossover is now underway with a massive event absolutely packed full of new POIs, skins and cosmetics to snag, and a fresh batch of utility items to check out. Those looking to find the brand new Dragon Ball-themed items to use on the battle royale island should look no further, as we'll tell you all about where you can score Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud below.
Gamespot
Pokemon Is Back At McDonald's With More Cards To Collect
Pokemon is back at McDonald's once more, offering Happy Meal customers some themed-goodies. Those that opt for the toy option will get a packet of four Pokemon cards, a coin, and a colorful spin top too. McDonald's no longer features plastic toys in its Happy Meals anymore, so everything included will likely be made of paper or cardboard. Alternatively, there are a couple of Pokemon Essential Handbooks up for groups that dive into the collectable critters, alongside some activities, too.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass Titles For Second Half Of August 2022 Include Four Day-One New Releases
The next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have been announced, the the list includes one title launching today, August 16, and four additional day-one new releases by the end of the month. Eight titles in all are headed to Game Pass before the month is out, barring any additional surprises.
Gamespot
Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News
Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
Gamespot
New Apex Legends Leak Appears To Reveal Shocking Story Developments
Just hours after a long-time Apex Legends dataminer revealed what appears to be an unreleased tutorial trailer, another discovery has been made--and this one has some very interesting narrative implications. The leak appears to show a page from an unreleased chapter of this season's story, and the contents are nothing short of electrifying.
Gamespot
References To PlayStation PC Launcher Found In Marvel's Spider-Man's PC Release
Based on some files found within the recent PC release of Marvel's Spider-Man, it looks like Sony might be planning a PlayStation PC launcher. Sony looks like it's going all in on PC, as references to a PlayStation PC launcher have been found within the files of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, as reported and verified by VGC. At this point in time, there's no way to connect your PSN account to first-party PlayStation titles. Spider-Man's files make references to things like "PSNAccountLinked" and "PSNLinkingEntitlements."
Gamespot
Yugioh Master Duel Adventurer Token Guide
Recently, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel received a new Selection Pack for players, Wandering Travelers. This pack includes Evil Twin support which are Internet influencer thieves, the Floowandereeze archetype, which are cards focused on the migratory patterns of birds, and the meta-defining Adventurer Token, also known as the Brave Token engine. Before...
Gamespot
Dann Fox & The Time Machine
Dann Fox & The Time Machine
Gamespot
Splatoon 3 - Biggest Mess Wins - Nintendo Switch
The team who makes the biggest mess wins! Time to claim your turf with Splatoon 3. Only on Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving August 31
It's another great month for new titles on Xbox Game Pass, but to make room for all that new content, a few other games are being rotated out of the subscription service. August 31 will see a sizable chunk of games exit, so if you haven't played space-faring sim Elite Dangerous, the award-winning roguelike Hades, or the satisfyingly grisly zombie shooter World War Z, you only have a few days left to do so. You can also expect to say goodbye to Two Point Hospital, but seeing as how its successor Two Point Campus was recently added to Game Pass, it won't be too bittersweet a farewell.
Gamespot
New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop
Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Gamespot
Untitled Crossing Record
Untitled Crossing Record
Gamespot
Gamespot
Rollerdrome Review
Rollerdrome is similar to Roll7's other titles in that it's a single-player skating game that emphasizes performing tricks, but this isn't just an OlliOlli game with guns. Rollerdrome eschews the side-scrolling nature of Roll7's famous platformer series for fully 3D skate park-like arenas; as you skate through a single area, you must utilize walls and ramps to loop yourself around and to perform tricks.
Gamespot
Metroid Established A Framework The Franchise Has Never Properly Explored
Metroid is a classic game that is often understood as a clumsy run at the ideas that would be perfected in Super Metroid. However, older tech and design sensibilities do not merely limit, they also facilitate. Metroid’s particular virtues can be obscured by the impression that some sequel or remake does what it was trying to do better. While there is a clear lineage between them, Super Metroid has distinctly different sensibilities than its predecessors. Super Metroid is not a refinement. Rather, it emphasizes certain elements of a potentially wide genre space. Revisiting Metroid with an open mind and clear eyes shows a world of possibility that Super confines.
Gamespot
Monster Breakout
Monster Breakout
Gamespot
Tank Top Tactics
Tank Top Tactics
Gamespot
Madden 23 Early Access MUT Challenges - How To Unlock Bonus Coins With EA Play
Madden 23 is out now for EA Play subscribers, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and anyone who pre-ordered the All-Madden Edition. If you're among those heading to the virtual gridiron early, you ought not to miss the limited-time Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) challenges. They'll disappear when the game officially launches on August 19, so prioritize these first. If you're on the fence about preordering the game--or if you're just waiting to get home and load up the EA Play trial--here's what you need to know about the Madden 23 early access MUT challenges.
