I spent a full day traveling to Florida for a Disney cruise but got turned away because my sister tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what happened.
Disney requires that cruise travelers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative no more than two days before boarding.
I’m a counselor – you should avoid self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you $1000s
A COUNSELOR has advised shoppers not to use self-checkout in Walmart and other stores as it can cost you thousands of dollars in legal fees. In the last six months, Sandra Barger, a counselor at Bridges Counseling LLC in Arizona, has observed an increase in petty theft cases among her clients.
Walmart+ has an Amazon Prime Video competitor
Walmart+ — in its effort to become a true competitor to Amazon Prime — will offer Paramount+ as part of its membership offering, the companies announced Monday.
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board
As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
Amazon workers walk off job at air freight facility to call for better pay and working conditions
A coalition of Amazon employees walked off the job on Monday at an air freight facility in San Bernardino, California, demanding better pay and working conditions, in the latest sign that worker organizing efforts continue to spread across the tech giant's vast retail and logistics network.
Too hot to cook? Grab a bunch of corn and feast the rest of summer
Fresh corn is at its peak between July and September for most of the United States, and now's the time to take advantage. It doesn't take much prep to make corn taste amazing, so it's one of the best foods to enjoy in a heat wave.
End of the Zoom boom? Citi analyst cuts stock to a rare 'sell' rating
Zoom was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the work-from-anywhere trend that took hold during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But, as more people go back to the office on a regular basis, the stock has plunged. And one top Wall Street analyst thinks the worst is still yet to come.
Score up to 40% off at the Patagonia Summer sale—shop outdoor apparel, hiking gear and more
Whether you need a warm new jacket or a durable pack for your next camping trip, the Patagonia Summer sale has up to 40% off outdoor gear and apparel.
Ex-WeWork CEO sets sights on housing market with new startup
Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is now leading a billion-dollar real estate startup called Flow, according to The New York Times. Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork in 2019 following a failed attempt to take the company public. CNN’s Paul La Monica has more.
Warren Buffett is still betting on America's economy
It's a moment of great uncertainty for the US economy, as high inflation and rising interest rates feed fears that a recession could be around the corner. But the Oracle of Omaha isn't losing faith.
Walmart results relieve some recession fears
Walmart had good news Tuesday for investors and economists worried about a looming recession, as the retail giant gave a much rosier picture of consumer spending than it offered less than a month ago.
The JLab Open Sport are a great pair of $80 earbuds for staying alert
The JLab Open Sport are a unique, affordable and worthwhile pair of open-ear earbuds that make it easy to stay alert while exercising.
We found the 20 best back-to-school clothing sales for kids of all ages
‘Tis the season for shopping for school and after-class essentials, and right now, many retailers have new-school-year promos going on to make an expensive time of year a little less wallet-pinching. Brands like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos, not to mention stores like REI and Gap, are marking down a ton of clothes — from P.E. friendly gear to uniform-compliant clothes and more — for this busy time of year.
Record Home Depot sales show America's housing market is still strong
Soaring mortgage rates and unaffordable home prices are worrisome signs for the broader housing market and economy. In another worrisome sign, housing starts and building permits for July both fell from June levels and missed economists' forecasts.
It's like Airbnb but for renting your pool to strangers. Things don't always go as planned
Chris, a homeowner in Des Moines, was surprised when a woman he didn't know recently pulled into his driveway and asked if he could move his vehicles. She believed she had booked his pool for the night after someone had wrongfully listed it on a platform devoted to renting out private swimming pools. Within minutes of her showing up, he said, a few other cars arrived.
Everything you need to know about the Delta SkyMiles loyalty program
From earning to redeeming SkyMiles and the varying levels of elite status, here's everything to know about Delta's loyalty program.
WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion
Nearly three years after Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork following a failed attempt to take the company public, he is said to once again be in charge of a billion-dollar real estate startup.
