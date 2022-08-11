ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pay-TV Cord-Cutting Accelerates As Cable and Satellite Providers See Losses Across the Board

As Hollywood mostly wraps its quarterly earnings season, Wall Street analysts are zeroing in on the major pay-TV providers’ declining subscriber bases and growth outlook. “The second quarter of 2022 marked the second consecutive quarter with over 1.9 million net pay-TV losses,” stated Bruce Leichtman, who runs Leichtman Research Group, which tracks the sector. “Over the past year, top pay-TV providers had a net loss of about 5,425,000 subscribers, compared to a net loss of about 4,550,000 over the prior year.”More from The Hollywood ReporterWWE Says Vince McMahon Probe Cost $1.7M in Second Quarter, With $10M Forecast for Rest of...
CNN

End of the Zoom boom? Citi analyst cuts stock to a rare 'sell' rating

Zoom was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the work-from-anywhere trend that took hold during the height of the pandemic in 2020. But, as more people go back to the office on a regular basis, the stock has plunged. And one top Wall Street analyst thinks the worst is still yet to come.
CNN

Walmart results relieve some recession fears

Walmart had good news Tuesday for investors and economists worried about a looming recession, as the retail giant gave a much rosier picture of consumer spending than it offered less than a month ago.
CNN

We found the 20 best back-to-school clothing sales for kids of all ages

‘Tis the season for shopping for school and after-class essentials, and right now, many retailers have new-school-year promos going on to make an expensive time of year a little less wallet-pinching. Brands like Adidas, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos, not to mention stores like REI and Gap, are marking down a ton of clothes — from P.E. friendly gear to uniform-compliant clothes and more — for this busy time of year.
