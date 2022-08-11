Read full article on original website
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage
Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reveals Ole Miss found its new punter at 'a keg party or something'
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels had a need at punter entering the 2022 season. So, what did the head coach have his staff do? He told them to look around the Ole Miss student body and find him someone who could punt a football. And, after Saturday’s scrimmage,...
Ole Miss checks in at No. 21 in Preseason AP Poll
For the first time in Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels are ranked in the Preseason AP Top-25 poll, released Monday morning. Among SEC West teams, the Rebels are ranked behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas. In total, six SEC programs cracked the rankings. The Rebels finished the...
Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC
With less than two weeks till the start of the 2022 NCAA Football season, it’s time to look at some of the candidates for the year’s breakthrough prospects. For their part, the Ole Miss Rebels have more than a few potential standouts. After being one of the season’s surprises last year, the Rebels lost a […] The post Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BJ Davis puts Ole Miss among his nine schools
Recently, 2023 three-star guard BJ Davis cut his schools list down to nine schools, Ole Miss being among them. On a date that has yet to be announced yet, Davis will choose between the Rebels, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming, UC Santa Barbara as well as a few others.
Senior OL Nick Broeker offers scrimmage evaluation with a different kind of perspective
Saturday marked the tenth practice of Ole Miss’ 2022 fall camp. As most of you know, it wasn’t just any kind of regular practice this afternoon in the Vaught. The Rebels hosted one of the (if not the) biggest scrimmage of Lane Kiffin’s coaching career and it was open to the public.
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
Oldest church in Oxford burns down in massive fire Saturday
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss — A massive fire broke out at the College Hill Presbyterian Church in Oxford, Mississippi, Saturday night, prompting a large response from both the Lafayette County Fire Department and the Oxford Fire Department. According to Lafayette County Fire, around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a 911 call...
Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]
Historic North Mississippi cemetery neglected by city, families say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Uncut grass is waist-high in spots - so high in Historic Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, that families say they are sick of it and they want answers from the city-owned cemetery. “There are a lot of people out here that are important to...
panolian.com
Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening
Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
wtva.com
BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
wcbi.com
Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County. 54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday. Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot. WCBI release...
Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community
Two police departments have issued public statements refuting claims that the ongoing investigation of a missing University of Mississippi college student indicates a larger threat to LGBTQ+ community. The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department issued a public statement denying that the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case implicates a larger...
wcbi.com
Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman. Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston. Parker, who...
bobgermanylaw.com
New Albany, MS - Firefighters Hospitalized With Heat-Related Issues After Residential Fire on Adams St
New Albany, MS (August 13, 2022) - Two firefighters are in the hospital receiving medical care for heat-related issues after battling a residential fire on Wednesday, August 10th. The fire took place at a home on Adams Street in New Albany. Multiple other crew members also sustained unspecified, non-critical injuries,...
Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects
YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
WLBT
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
Oxford moving company owner charged with embezzlement now in custody, police say
OXFORD, Miss. — A man accused of embezzling money using the moving service he owns has turned himself in to police. Vlad Ladygin, the owner of Spyder Moving Services in Oxford, Miss., turned himself in to the Oxford Police, according to Police Chief Jeff McCutcheon. He was taken into...
