Oxford, MS

247Sports

JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage

Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss checks in at No. 21 in Preseason AP Poll

For the first time in Lane Kiffin's tenure at Ole Miss, the Rebels are ranked in the Preseason AP Top-25 poll, released Monday morning. Among SEC West teams, the Rebels are ranked behind Alabama, Texas A&M and Arkansas. In total, six SEC programs cracked the rankings. The Rebels finished the...
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC

With less than two weeks till the start of the 2022 NCAA Football season, it’s time to look at some of the candidates for the year’s breakthrough prospects. For their part, the Ole Miss Rebels have more than a few potential standouts. After being one of the season’s surprises last year, the Rebels lost a […] The post Ole Miss football: 3 Rebels breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in SEC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

BJ Davis puts Ole Miss among his nine schools

Recently, 2023 three-star guard BJ Davis cut his schools list down to nine schools, Ole Miss being among them. On a date that has yet to be announced yet, Davis will choose between the Rebels, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming, UC Santa Barbara as well as a few others.
OXFORD, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident

OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Historic Oxford, MS church destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nearly 180-year-old church building in Oxford, Mississippi went up in flames Saturday night, the Lafayette County Fire Department said in a news release. Crews were called at 11 p.m. for a report of visible flames at College Hill Presbyterian Church on County Road 102. By the time they arrived a few […]
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Jack’s announces Aug. 22 opening

Final touches to the new Jack’s are underway at the corner of Hwy. 6E and Woodland Road, and Batesville will soon have a new quick service restaurant. The corporation that owns the more than 220 locations in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Mississippi announced this week an opening date of Monday, Aug. 22.
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits. The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday. It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County. 54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday. Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot. WCBI release...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community

Two police departments have issued public statements refuting claims that the ongoing investigation of a missing University of Mississippi college student indicates a larger threat to LGBTQ+ community. The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department issued a public statement denying that the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case implicates a larger...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Clay County officials continue to search for wanted gunman

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been over a week since a man was shot to death in Clay County and the search continues for the gunman. Sheriff Eddie Scott says no arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Joe Parker of Houston. Parker, who...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $15.5M for transportation projects

YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. “We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

247Sports

