Franklin County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter

Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Phil Kelly Returns to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” and his enthusiastic personality, fan favorite Phil Kelly is returning to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News starting Aug. 22. “After months of being away from television, I am excited to rejoin my ABC 6 and...
WDTN

Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Columbus, OH
Franklin County, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Cops and Barbers sets kids up for successful school year and future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus barber is working to set kids up for a bright future, and he's doing that the way he knows best, giving them a free haircut and school supplies. Robert Cayson, a barber at Fresche, started Cops and Barbers to give back to his...
WHIZ

Shooting at Lazy River Lounge

A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

More on Columbus Man Killed After Attempted FBI Office Breach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information on the Columbus man, killed by police after trying to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. Social media posts apparently put up by 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer soon after the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid encouraged people to go to Palm Beach Florida and kill federal agents.
COLUMBUS, OH

