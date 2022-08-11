Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
'This place was a house of hope,' Franklinton community nonprofit forced to close doors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "This is one of the only places I’ve ever felt safe in my life," Maggie Woodard said. Woodard said she became homeless in 2015 and learned about Jericho's Light Club. The nonprofit, which is part of One-Way Street Ministries, serves the homeless and hungry not only with a meal but spiritual guidance as well.
Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
WSYX ABC6
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
Hilltop Hot Boys gang member gets 72 years in prison for double homicide in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was sentenced to 72 years in prison Friday on charges related to the 2018 murders of a pregnant woman and her fiancé. A Franklin County jury found Mario Wade, 23, guilty of two counts of murder and other offenses stemming from the deaths of Keith Williams III and […]
WSYX ABC6
Phil Kelly Returns to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” and his enthusiastic personality, fan favorite Phil Kelly is returning to ABC 6 and FOX 28 News starting Aug. 22. “After months of being away from television, I am excited to rejoin my ABC 6 and...
Ohio jail to eliminate in-person visits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
WSYX ABC6
Safety on the minds of OSU students and families as 'move in' begins on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Move-in at Ohio State University dormitories was in full swing on Monday. More than 14,000 students will make their homes in residence halls before Saturday. OSU’s Public Safety Director Monica Moll said crime is trending down in the University District for the most part. Moll...
WSYX ABC6
Unwanted 'side' of marijuana found in food delivered by DoorDash driver
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man found marijuana at the bottom of a bag of food he ordered to be delivered. The man asked to remain anonymous but said he ordered the food through DoorDash on Aug. 9. “I was scared at first but then again, I wasn’t...
Man critical after southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the southwest side of Columbus, according to police. Officers went to Ashberry Village Drive and Hall Road at 12:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting and found one man injured, per Columbus police. Police say the man was taken to […]
WSYX ABC6
Motivational Monday: Returning to your weekly fitness routine
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As kids return back to school, we can return to routines that help us to stay healthy and well. Julie Wilkes of Seven Studios joins Good Day Columbus to share how routines make a difference in the success of our goals. How does one go...
5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
WSYX ABC6
Cops and Barbers sets kids up for successful school year and future
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus barber is working to set kids up for a bright future, and he's doing that the way he knows best, giving them a free haircut and school supplies. Robert Cayson, a barber at Fresche, started Cops and Barbers to give back to his...
WHIZ
Shooting at Lazy River Lounge
A weekend shooting is under investigation by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Lazy River Lounge on Old River Road around 2:15am Sunday. Sheriff Matt Lutz said a 33-year-old male was shot and transported to the hospital. Sheriff Lutz said at this time he’s expected to recover. No further details are being released at this time.
Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
WHIZ
Bishop Fernandes Visits Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Columbus, Earl Fernandes, visited the Saint Thomas Aquinas Church Sunday. Bishop Fernandes was ordained and installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Columbus on May 31, 2022. He was serving as pastor of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church in Cincinnati,...
Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.
Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
whbc.com
More on Columbus Man Killed After Attempted FBI Office Breach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More information on the Columbus man, killed by police after trying to breach the FBI office in Cincinnati last week. Social media posts apparently put up by 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer soon after the FBI Mar-a-Lago raid encouraged people to go to Palm Beach Florida and kill federal agents.
