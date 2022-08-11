ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 3

Related
5NEWS

Adult-use cannabis makes Nov. 8 ballot, votes might not count

ARKANSAS, USA — A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.
ARKANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know

CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Marijuana#Court Orders#Arkansas Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#State S Office#Thc
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas students head back to school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KXII.com

Oklahoma governor signs new bill

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
OKLAHOMA STATE
swark.today

Jesse Gibson again finishes first in Politically Correct melon-eating contest

Democratic nominee for Arkansas Attorney General Jesse Gibson, for the second year in a row, won the annual Politically Correct Watermelon eating competition. First runner-up was GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ husband Bryan. The contestants included Nick Ward, Democratic nominee for Hempstead County Clerk; Lacey Singleton, standing in...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy