Adult-use cannabis makes Nov. 8 ballot, votes might not count
ARKANSAS, USA — A group recently submitted more than twice the number of signatures for a ballot issue that, if approved, would allow for adult-use or recreational cannabis in Arkansas. While the issue was conditionally certified to be on the November ballot, the Arkansas Supreme Court will decide whether the votes will count.
Arkansas Democrats draw line in sand, support teacher pay
Arkansas Democrat party lawmakers continue to make distinctions by support for teacher pay
koamnewsnow.com
4-State Burn Bans: What you need to know
CRAWFORD COUNTY – Crawford County Officials announced a burn ban for the county lasting until the order is rescinded. Track burn bans in Oklahoma using the Oklahoma Forestry Services – State and County Burn Ban Status widget. OTTAWA COUNTY – Ottawa County officials say the county is under...
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Apply now for Arkansas dove hunting season, deadline Aug. 15
AGFC lays out plans for dove hunt opening weekend.
Recreational marijuana amendment tentatively approved for November ballot
On August 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a formal order temporarily siding with Responsible Growth Arkansas in the group’s efforts to have a recreational marijuana amendment added to the November general election ballot in Arkansas.
ualrpublicradio.org
Analyst: Legislative session provided Hutchinson a 'victory lap' as eyeing presidential bid
This week’s special session of the Arkansas Legislature included what is expected to be the last time Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs any state legislation into law. During a bill signing ceremony on Thursday, he called it a “historical day” as the state’s top individual tax rate falls to 4.9%, the lowest since being implemented in 1929.
kasu.org
Arkansas governor signs accelerated tax cuts, school safety funding into law
Courtesy: The Office of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson's official YouTube channel. Just hours after getting final approval from the Arkansas Legislature, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday signed into law the acceleration of tax cuts and a grant program to help schools improve safety. At the end of the 2022 fiscal...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas students head back to school
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Monday marks the first day of school for thousands of students across Arkansas, including most of those in Northwest Arkansas. 40/29's Majestic Storm says it's going to be a very hot and humid first day. Students should be wearing shorts when they head to the bus...
KHBS
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop 30 feet before a stopped school bus
Arkansas law requires drivers to stop at least 30 feet behind a stopped school bus. This law applies to drivers in all directions. It applies to roads, streets or highways open to the general public. The driver is not allowed to start up or attempt to pass again until the...
ktoy1047.com
Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison
Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
Gov. Hutchinson signs tax cut bill
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a tax bill improving the state income tax to 4.9 % from 5.5 %. This directly affects those who make anywhere between $24,000-$84,000. The bill also addresses low and middle-income taxpayers through a $150 tax credit. Heith Caudle, an enrolled agent with Avid Financial, says if […]
theclintoncourier.net
7 Important Gun Law Differences Between Mississippi and Other States
Buying a gun in the state of Mississippi isn’t as hard as other states, but if you choose to travel with your firearm or move to another state, you may not have the same rights. For this reason, it’s crucial to understand how Mississippi gun laws change when you cross state borders.
thv11.com
Search for escaped Arkansas inmate continues
The search for escaped inmate Samuel Hartman continues. He had been serving a life sentence after being convicted of rape and is deemed armed and dangerous.
KXII.com
Oklahoma governor signs new bill
OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
swark.today
Jesse Gibson again finishes first in Politically Correct melon-eating contest
Democratic nominee for Arkansas Attorney General Jesse Gibson, for the second year in a row, won the annual Politically Correct Watermelon eating competition. First runner-up was GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ husband Bryan. The contestants included Nick Ward, Democratic nominee for Hempstead County Clerk; Lacey Singleton, standing in...
A look at earthquakes in Alabama
Here in the Tennessee Valley, earthquakes don't occur every day but they are certainly not uncommon.
Arkansas State Police steps up drunk driving enforcement: What it can cost you
Arkansas participates in a national highway safety campaign.
